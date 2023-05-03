Stock up on your mint julep fixings and overnight a fancy, over-the-top hat, because The Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, happening this weekend on Saturday, May 6.

You don't even have to be into horse racing to enjoy the festivities, because the Kentucky Derby is an event in itself. The prestigious horserace has been around for a long time, now celebrating its 149th year. Royalty, presidents and celebrities can all be found at this sporting event dressed to the nines. Just last year, celebrities like Jack Harlow, Mario Lopez, Joey Fatone and Melissa Joan Hart made an appearance at the annual horse race.

Bars, restaurants and at-home entertainers will throw parties to watch the Kentucky Derby. There is even a Kentucky Derby Bingo for people to play during the event, with boxes like "bird on a hat," "coordinated couple" and "celebrity sighting."

Whether you're wanting to watch the Kentucky Derby because you love horse racing, or just love the tradition of it all, we've found all the ways you can watch this noteworthy event.

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby Online:

The big race will be aired on NBC, but for those that don't have cable, they can watch with Peacock or any other streaming services that carry NBC, including FuboTV, Hulu+ Live and Sling TV.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Watch the Kentucky Derby live with Peacock starting at noon ET on Saturday, May 6. STARTING AT $5/MONTH Watch Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Don’t miss any of this year’s Kentucky Derby live on NBC with Sling TV, which is currently offering a stellar deal. Get 50% off SlingTV’s Blue Package to watch the Kentucky Derby and live TV from other popular channels like Fox, ABC, TBS and so many more. $45 $23 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Watch Now

FuboTV Fubo TV FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the Golf Channel and more. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Watch Now

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2023 TV Schedule:

For those who love horse racing, there are a few notable horse races airing on Peacock in the upcoming month that you won't want to miss, including the Kentucky Derby.

Friday, May 5

Kentucky Oaks @ 1 p.m. EST on USA and Peacock

Saturday, May 6

Kentucky Derby @ 12 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Friday, May 19

Black Eyed Susan @ 4:30 p.m. EST on Peacock

Saturday, May 20

Preakness Stakes @ 1 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock and CNBC

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 for Free:

The Kentucky Derby only takes one day, in fact, it only takes around two minutes in total, which is why it's nicknamed "the most exciting two minutes in sports." That being said, if you've never used FuboTV, you could sign up for the 7-day free trial the morning of the races and cancel it by the end of the evening to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

Stream on FuboTV

If you've already signed up for FuboTV, you can likely find a business in your area, depending on the size of your city, hosting a Kentucky Derby party or at least airing it on the TV. However you watch it, we bet you won't be disappointed.

