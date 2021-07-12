Are you ready to rumble?

Peacock has all the pro-wrestling content any fan of the squared circle could ever want. The NBCUniversal platform is now the exclusive streaming home for the WWE Network, including the coming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on July 18.

During Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley will face off against Kofi Kingston in a WWE Championship match, Roman Reigns will take on Edge for the Universal Championship and Rhea Ripley will take on Charlotte Flair in the Raw Women's Championship.

And, of course, there will be the titular Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. On the men's side, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will compete. On the women's side, Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega and two more will face off. The winners of these matches will receive a contract guaranteeing them a shot at the title of their choice.

CBS Sports has more on Money in the Bank 2021, including predictions for the big matches.

A Peacock premium account costs $4.99/month. This subscription gives you access to every live WWE pay-per-view event at no additional cost, every live WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history, every episode of Raw, SmackDown and NXT with full replays the following day, original documentaries and series from the WWE vault, and not to mention thousands of other hit shows and movies on the platform like The Office, The Bourne Identity and much more.

Need something to watch while waiting for Money in the Bank? A Peacock subscription is a great way to catch up on the latest WWE story lines on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as relive some of the greatest moments in WWE history. You can catch every single time Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson used his iconic People’s Elbow, or just watch Hulk Hogan slam Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III, way back in the old-school WWF days.

