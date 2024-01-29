In the aftermath of high-profile divorces from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, respectively, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have found solace in each other's company.

The couple, who have been discreetly dating for about eight months, were recently spotted together at JFK airport in NYC on Jan. 27.

A source tells ET, "Andrew and Marilee are taking things slow in their new romance, and trying to lay low in the midst of their very public breakups. The two find solace in one another, and have enjoyed getting to know each other away from the noise."

The Image Direct

On their podcast, Amy & T.J., Robach and Holmes emphasize that their relationship did not involve infidelity, clarifying that they were already in the process of getting divorced before their romance became public. They share the challenges they faced in managing the situation and express regret over the impact it had on their careers and children.

Despite the initial lack of interest in each other, Shue and Fiebig's shared experiences and ideals have brought them together.

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective breakups," a source said.

Another source told ET, "Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig’s relationship has surprised some close to those involved. But the relationship is not surprising because of the two’s close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other’s company."

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce last March, while Holmes settled his divorce from Fiebig in October. Despite their relationship being out in the open, both couples are navigating the complexities of their newfound romances.

Instagram/Amy Robach

Last week, the former GMA3 hosts released an emotional episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, which they recorded after admitting that things "ain't right" in their relationship. After the episode was released, the pair wanted to clarify that there is no cause for alarm and they are still a couple.

"We're still together :)," the caption read on a Instagram post. "If you've already listened to today's episode on Amy and T.J., you'll understand! If you haven't, click the link in my bio to hear for yourself and let us know how you handle communication and conflict in your relationships! #linkinbio #relationships #communication #amyandtjpodcast."

Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET

In a video shared next to the caption, the former anchors set things straight.

"Hey folks," Holmes says as he walks arm-in-arm with Robach. "Just wanted to check in and let you know that despite what you've been hearing, we are still together. Our latest episode of the podcast was something we really struggled with and debated about whether or not we should put it out there but at this point I'm glad we did."

Instagram

Robach chimed in, "Yeah, I am too because our larger goal in putting our our latest episode was to show that yes, we like to put pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we want to show all the sides of us, and I would say most relationships. So we hope that you all get something out of it and we hope that you keep coming back."

RELATED CONTENT: