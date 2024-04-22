Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sharing more insight into their relationship -- and why they are not sure if marriage is in the cards for them.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the couple got candid about their highly scrutinized relationship, and Robach admitted that they haven't figured out yet if they want to make their romance "legally binding."

"We're still deciding about what that level of commitment is... like, whether it's legal or not... but mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to one another," Robach, 51, said. "We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet."

"I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes," explained Robach. "I want a life partner, I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."

For Robach, she looks to the relationship between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as a model for an ideal romance. The pair have been together for 40 years and have successfully blended their families but never legally tied the knot.

"I've always been in awe of how every day they wake up and they choose to be together," Robach shared. "There's no legally binding document that says they have to be together."

In Robach's mind, the institution of marriage simply appears to make a bond stronger, but does not actually do so.

"It's a lot harder to break up when you are married," Robach said, explaining that marriage is "a security blanket, but it's a false security blanket. And that's not the way I want to have a relationship with you."

"But I still default to that in my head," she added, explaining that there's still a part of her that wants to be married. Robach said that, if she could say "that's my husband, I'm his wife" it would feel "more official and more real, even though that's not necessarily the case."

"I am more excited, and I feel it's a stronger commitment to not get married," Holmes chimed in.

Robach expressed her desire to live with Holmes, and Holmes reciprocated -- but explained that he's somewhat hesitant to move in out of respect for Robach's teenage daughter, Annalise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

"I was always just trying to just be respectful that you have a 17-year-old daughter who might not want to see me sitting on the couch watching a basketball game when she comes home from school," Holmes shared. Robach is also mom to 20-year-old daughter Ava.

Holmes, meanwhile, is a father as well. He shares 11-year-old daughter Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, as well as daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 1, 2023. - Getty

Robach and Holmes' secret romance became public in November 2022 amid their splits from their respective spouses -- Robach's second husband, Andrew Shue, and Holme's second wife, Fiebig. The controversial romance cost the former GMA anchors their jobs, but at the end of 2023, the couple began to put their relationship on display on red carpets and decided they would share things from their perspective on their podcast.

On their podcast, Robach and Holmes have been very open and honest about the ups and downs on their romance, and in the latest episode, they touched on how they don't "bicker," but rather have occasional "blowout" fights.

"We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," Holmes said, explaining they have "the same fight" once every six weeks.

"It drives us both crazy," Robach said. "But we don't frequently bicker. I would never describe what we do as 'bicker.'"

"Oh no! We have big blowouts!" Holmes declared. "If we're gonna do this, let's do this."

"It's go big or go home," Robach quipped about their apparently intense arguments.

In the aftermath of their high-profile divorces, their respective ex-spouses, Shue and Fiebig, have found solace in each other's company and are dating one another.

A source told ET in February, "Andrew and Marilee are taking things slow in their new romance, and trying to lay low in the midst of their very public breakups. The two find solace in one another, and have enjoyed getting to know each other away from the noise."

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective breakups," the source added.

Another source told ET, "Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's relationship has surprised some close to those involved. But the relationship is not surprising because of the two's close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other's company."

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March 2023, while Holmes settled his divorce from Fiebig in October 2023.

