Fans of Teresa Giudice and her ex, Joe Giudice, are going to love, love, love this news!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon that she's planning an end-of-year holiday trip to the Bahamas to visit her ex, Joe Giudice, with their daughters and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

There, Teresa will not only reunite with her ex, but also get to meet Joe's girlfriend and spend time with her Housewives castmate Jennifer Aydin and her family, who were also invited on the trip.

As for who was behind the idea to meet up with her ex, Teresa gave all the credit to her husband, Luis.

"He's amazing," the reality star told Sander of her man. "It was his doing."

She noted they told their daughters -- Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 -- who were "so happy."

It's not rare for the girls to visit their dad in the Bahamas, where he's been living in recent years following his deportation from the United States to his native Italy. They recently spent Easter in the Bahamas with Joe, though Teresa did not appear to join them on the trip.

However, more than three years after the Giudices finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage, it seems the former husband and wife -- and their new partners -- have found harmony as co-parents.

As Luis said, "Joe's a great father."

