It's The Last Day to Shop All The Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over, but Walmart still has a bunch of beauty deals to give the giant cyber retailer a run for their money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!
The Walmart Deals for Days sale was one of many sales that competed with Prime Day. Retailers like Target, Nordstrom Rack and Kate Spade also have sales live. It's a veritable smorgasbord for shoppers. Over at Walmart, the deals that caught our attention are all about beauty.
From huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and Versace's Bright Crystal to useful tools like the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser and CHI Spin n Curl Ceramic 1" Rotating Curler, there's something for all your beauty needs.
Check below for ET Style's picks for the best beauty deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale. Hurry though because the sale event ends tonight.
FRAGRANCE
SKINCARE
TOOLS
