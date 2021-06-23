Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over, but Walmart still has a bunch of beauty deals to give the giant cyber retailer a run for their money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!

The Walmart Deals for Days sale was one of many sales that competed with Prime Day. Retailers like Target, Nordstrom Rack and Kate Spade also have sales live. It's a veritable smorgasbord for shoppers. Over at Walmart, the deals that caught our attention are all about beauty.

From huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and Versace's Bright Crystal to useful tools like the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser and CHI Spin n Curl Ceramic 1" Rotating Curler, there's something for all your beauty needs.

Check below for ET Style's picks for the best beauty deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale. Hurry though because the sale event ends tonight.

FRAGRANCE

Brit Perfume Burberry Walmart Brit Perfume Burberry Burberry Brit Eau de Toilette is a light interpretation of the timeless Burberry Brit fragrance from 2003. $34 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Light Blue Perfume Dolce & Gabbana Walmart Light Blue Perfume Dolce & Gabbana An enticing blend of floral and fruity notes from jasmine, bamboo, white rose and amber converge to create a scent that's pure femininity, pure intrigue. $52 (REGULARLY $102) Buy Now

Guilty Cologne Gucci Walmart Guilty Cologne Gucci This masculine fragrance combines top notes of lemon and lavender with middle notes of warm orange blossom. $79 (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

SKINCARE

GrandeLash Eyelash Formula Grande Cosmetics Walmart GrandeLash Eyelash Formula Grande Cosmetics This serum promotes longer, thicker-looking eyelashes in just in just four to six weeks, with full results in three months. $58 (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

TOOLS

