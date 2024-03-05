Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have that relationship goals kind of love. The fun-loving and hard-working duo have been together since late 2014, and have since expanded their family with three beautiful daughters.

As the beloved Philadelphia Eagles center sets his sights on a new chapter, after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL on Monday, we're looking back at the start of Jason and Kylie's love story.

"She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course a swift kick in the a** from time to time," the 36-year-old All Pro athlete said in his emotional press conference. "She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

From Tinder to toddlers, here's a look at their journey.

Swiping Right

Jason and Kylie McDevitt connected on the dating app Tinder in late 2014. At the time, Kylie, a lifelong Eagles fan, said she wasn't aware that Jason was on the team.

"I found out years later that he thought that there was evidence in his profile that he played for the Eagles," she said in 2023 on an episode of Jason's New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason claimed that his profile included a photo of a TV screen that showed his image on the sidelines -- but Kylie rebuffed, saying that the shot was "cropped to fit Tinder" and only a close-up of his face was visible.

"His profile at the time was something to the effect of, 'I want to have deep, meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,' or something like that," Kylie recalled on New Heights. "Joke's on him. Who got the last laugh?"

Kylie did manage to track down a screenshot of Jason's old Tinder profile to corroborate her story. Jason was 27 at the time, smiling and wearing a Philadelphia Flyers winter hat in his photo. His bio read, "I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimate conversations and women who want babies."

First Date

After connecting on the app, Jason and Kylie met face to face at the bar Buffalo Billiards in Philadelphia following the Eagles' holiday party with several of his teammates in tow. The night quickly went awry.

"I saw him and I thought to myself, 'You're wearing plaid and really leaning into the lumberjack thing,'" Kylie said on New Heights. "When we first met he had the man bun still, a full beard."

The night ended with a drunk Jason falling asleep at the bar, and he was carried home by teammate Beau Allen.

In a February 2024 episode of New Heights, Jason and Beau recounted the night in detail. Beau said that Jason's upcoming date was the talk of the team as Jason sought advice on what to say to her.

"We pre-gamed it, of course," Beau shared, adding that all the guys were "excited to meet her" before "the night just went a little bit sideways."

"It did, yeah," Jason admitted.

"Kelce fell asleep at the bar, like, snoozing," Beau continued.

"It's actually not that uncommon," Jason said. "I think my brain just eventually got to the point that it prevented me from drinking alcohol by just shutting down."

Later, Jason asked whether Beau was "shocked when Kylie agreed to go on a second date."

"I was slightly surprised," Beau responded, prompting a huge laugh from Jason.

"You're a great guy, man! You're charming. Look at that laugh!" he continued. "How could you not want to go on a second date?"

Even through his inebriation, Jason says he has a crystal clear recollection of the first time he laid eyes on Kylie.

"You know, like, when a movie has an angel walk through doors and there's only one light on that person? It was like I was in a movie for a split second," Jason told Travis on New Heights.

Though Kylie couldn't help rolling her eyes in disbelief at the time, it's a story Jason has stuck with. He doubled down on the sentiment in his speech announcing his retirement.

"I still remember the moment she walked in the door," he managed to say through tears. "The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking. And I thought, 'Man, is this what love feels like?' She was beautiful, and smart, serious yet playful, I knew it right away."

Instagram Official

Kylie shared her first social media pic with Jason nearly one year later, in November 2015.

"Thank goodness you swiped right too. ☺️," she captioned the black and white shot.

Engaged!

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2017, with Kylie flashing her engagement ring for the first time on social media in August.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world 😍," she captioned a snapshot with Jason, as the couple posed on the football field during the NFL's pre-season.

Love at the Super Bowl

Amid wedding preparations, Jason went on to win the Super Bowl with his Eagles that season. Kylie couldn't help but celebrate her man with a heartfelt post after his career-highlight victory.

"The Eagles are Super Bowl Champs and this stud was at the center of it all 😏... 🦅🏈🏆💚," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a snapshot with Jason on the field.

Wedded Bliss

Jason and Kylie tied the knot on April 14, 2018 at the Logan Philadelphia Hotel in front of 170 guests and their first baby, a 120-pound Irish wolfhound named Winnie, according to Philly Magazine.

The bride stunned in a classic white sheath gown with a plunging neckline and a fingertip-length veil. The groom cleaned up beautifully in a gray three-piece suit.

In an interview with The Athletic, Jason said that Travis "killed it" with his best man speech.

"It must run in the family. My brother did a great job," Jason said. "The wedding was another great speaking moment. Between the vows, the best man, the maid of honor, it was a big old, you know, everybody was tearing up a little bit. It was pretty awesome. So he did a good job. He did a great job.”

The couple later went on to honeymoon in Provence, France over the summer.

Two Rings

It was a major moment for Jason as he flashed not one, but two new pieces of jewelry. He acquired both a wedding band and a Super Bowl ring within just months of each other.

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed the best years of my career with Kylie by my side," Jason later said when announcing his retirement. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life."

Baby on the Way

Kylie announced her pregnancy in May 2019, just over a year after their wedding. The sweet shot included a pair of baby sneakers and the couple's beloved pups. In addition to Winnie, they share another Irish wolfhound named Baloo.

"These protectors are due to begin their newest assignment September 2019," Kylie wrote at the time.

Jason later joked about the pregnancy by sharing an image of pregnant Kylie wearing a shirt that reads, "62 did this," with an arrow pointing to her baby bump. Jason famously wore the Eagles No. 62 jersey.

"The swimmers swim," he cracked in his caption.

Welcome Wyatt

Kylie gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on Oct. 2, 2019.

"And just like that, with a whole lot of patience and then some pitocin, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce entered the world," Kylie wrote in her announcement.

Jason also shared an image of Kylie holding newborn Wyatt post-delivery on his Instagram page.

"Chunked up the Deuces on her way out. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce 10/2/2019 8lbs 6oz," he wrote.

About a month later, Kylie shared a sweet daddy-daughter image of Jason bonding with Wyatt.

"Saying fatherhood suits you is a serious understatement. 🥰," she wrote.

Baby's First Football Game

Wyatt cheered her dad on alongside mom Kylie and her grandparents -- including both Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce -- during a December 2019 game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

"Wyatt got to experience her first Dallas sucks chant yesterday... it was a proud mom moment. 🦅," Kylie joked.

Cheering for 'Uncle Trav'

While Kylie has been known to refuse wearing team gear from any organization other than the Eagles, she made an exception for baby Wyatt to rock a custom onesie in support of Travis' Super Bowl win in 2020.

"Feeling so grateful that we got to watch the insanely talented and hardworking @killatrav and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this past weekend! Wyatt is so proud of her World Champion Uncle!

🏈🏆🎉" Kylie wrote, sharing an image of sleeping Wyatt wearing a red outfit with a gold glittery No. 87 and "Uncle Trav" written on the back.

Baby No. 2

The Kelce family announced Kylie's pregnancy with their second child in November 2020, sharing a sweet pic of Wyatt holding an apple and wearing a "Best Sister Ever" shirt.

"Another apple joining the Kelce family tree," Kylie wrote.

Enter: Elliotte

The couple's second baby girl, Elliotte Ray Kelce (aka "Ellie"), was born on March 4, 2021, as Jason and Kylie officially joined the two-under-two club.

Then There Were Three

The stork was gearing up for another visit when Kylie and Jason revealed that they were expecting a third bundle of joy in September 2022.

"Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do. Coming February 2023," Kylie revealed on Instagram, returning to the apple orchard for their announcement. In the pics, both Wyatt and Elliotte wear matching sweatshirts that read "Big Sister."

A Super Bowl Baby?

Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant when Jason and his Eagles faced off against Travis and his Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Dubbed "the Kelce Bowl," the game marked the first time that siblings had ever competed against one another for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kylie famously traveled to the game with two doctors just in case she went into labor early.

"That could be the Super Kelce Bowl," Jason joked on New Heights before the game. "If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

In the end, the Chiefs came out victorious and Kelce baby No. 3 stayed put until two weeks after the game.

"I won't forget falling short to the Chiefs," Jason later acknowledged in his retirement speech, pausing to wipe tears from his face.

After collecting himself, he continued to recall "the immense heartbreak" of losing the Super Bowl to Travis and his team, juxtaposed with "the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountain once again."

Baby Bennett

The littlest Kelce -- Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, nicknamed "Bennie" -- joined the party on Feb. 23, 2023 weighing in at 8 lbs. 5 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

Kelce

The family brought fans inside their home with the release of their Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce. In the film, Jason toys with the idea of retirement as cameras follow his journey throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season -- culminating in his Super Bowl run against his brother.

Kylie was, of course, by her husband's side at the premiere event in September 2023.

"It’s crazy to think that Jason’s idea about following a player into retirement morphed into this. Thank you to everyone who helped make Jason’s thoughts into something this meaningful," she wrote at the time. "KELCE is streaming now on @primevideo. Proud of you, J. ❤️"

Jason eventually decided to return to the gridiron for a 13th season with the Eagles and, as news of Travis' high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift broke, Kelce became Prime's most-watched documentary ever in the U.S.

"How crazy is that?" Travis mused on New Heights at the time.

"All because of you and me," Jason responded, adding with a laugh, "Doesn't have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama."

A New Level of Fame

In recent months, amid what would become Jason's final NFL season and Travis' stratospheric rise in profile, the entire Kelce crew has become the subject of public fascination.

In late 2023, Kylie opened up about the glare of the spotlight.

"Your family's been getting a lot of attention over the last couple of months, how has that switch flipped for you? How is it feeling?" a reporter asked.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie -- who was promoting a kids' field hockey clinic -- replied. "I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter. But at the end of the day if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Months later, Jason went viral for ripping off his shirt and chugging a beer while cheering for Travis during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. His wild antics just so happened to come on the same day that he and Kylie met Taylor for the first time.

"She was like, 'Jason, don't you dare,'" he admitted on New Heights. "I was like, 'Hey, I'm just letting you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this.'"

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason added. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

Even the couple's middle child, Ellie, had a noteworthy reaction to her dad's antics after seeing him on TV.

Jason took to X (formerly Twitter) after the game and shared a photo of a text message received from his mother-in-law that read, "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!"

In a January 2024 interview with Good Morning America, Kylie admitted to feeling conflicted about fans' interest in her day-to-day life.

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing," she shared. "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. You don't -- this is not fascinating. So it's funny to me."

A New Chapter

Kylie was seen wiping tears from her eyes as Jason emotionally retired from the NFL. After the press conference, she offered a supportive hug and a kiss.

