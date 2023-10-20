JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon for 50% Off Right Now

From work and school to airplanes and the gym, a solid pair of headphones is a tech essential. Whether you prefer to enjoy your music with a pair of trusty earbuds or comfortable over-ear headphones, JBL's signature sound and stylish design make them one of the best choices. Even better, JBL headphones and earbuds are 50% off right now.

With prices starting at just $25, Amazon is offering a selection of JBL headphones and earbuds for half off. You can save on headphones for every budget, including the powerful noise-cancelling JBL Live headphones. Now's the perfect time to save on holiday gifts and affordable stocking stuffers ahead of the busy holiday season.

Make sure your holiday tunes sound better than ever this season and shop all the best deals on JBL headphones and earbuds at Amazon below.

Best JBL Headphone Deals

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. $200 $100 Shop Now

Best JBL Earbud Deals

JBL Live Pro 2 Amazon JBL Live Pro 2 The JBL Live Pro 2 buds offer great battery life: 10 hours of charge in the earbuds and 40 hours of battery life total with the wireless charging case. $150 $75 Shop Now

JBL Vibe Buds Amazon JBL Vibe Buds The JBL Vibe Buds are great for making hands-free calls with VoiceAware. When you're making calls on the go, VoiceAware lets you balance how much of your own voice you hear while talking with others. $50 $40 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: