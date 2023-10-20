Sales & Deals

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon for 50% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:20 PM PDT, October 20, 2023

Save 50% on JBL's best-selling earbuds and headphones on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

From work and school to airplanes and the gym, a solid pair of headphones is a tech essential. Whether you prefer to enjoy your music with a pair of trusty earbuds or comfortable over-ear headphones, JBL's signature sound and stylish design make them one of the best choices. Even better, JBL headphones and earbuds are 50% off right now.

With prices starting at just $25, Amazon is offering a selection of JBL headphones and earbuds for half off. You can save on headphones for every budget, including the powerful noise-cancelling JBL Live headphones. Now's the perfect time to save on holiday gifts and affordable stocking stuffers ahead of the busy holiday season.

Make sure your holiday tunes sound better than ever this season and shop all the best deals on JBL headphones and earbuds at Amazon below. 

Best JBL Headphone Deals

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

$100 $50

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL's best-selling headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Best JBL Earbud Deals

JBL Live Free 2

JBL Live Free 2
Amazon

JBL Live Free 2

These wire earbuds feature true Adaptive Noise Cancelling, much like some of JBL's on-ear headphones. Plus, enjoy clear talk time with six mics for better calls.

$150 $75

Shop Now

JBL Live Pro 2

JBL Live Pro 2
Amazon

JBL Live Pro 2

The JBL Live Pro 2 buds offer great battery life: 10 hours of charge in the earbuds and 40 hours of battery life total with the wireless charging case. 

$150 $75

Shop Now

JBL Vibe Buds

JBL Vibe Buds
Amazon

JBL Vibe Buds

The JBL Vibe Buds are great for making hands-free calls with VoiceAware. When you're making calls on the go, VoiceAware lets you balance how much of your own voice you hear while talking with others.

$50 $40

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

