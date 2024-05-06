Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Make Their Met Gala Debut

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, were an absolute vision as they made their Met Gala debut on Monday evening.

The 54-year-old journalist looked ethereal as she graced the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a mirrored floral ballgown designed by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, the 60-year-old Amazon founder looked dapper in a classic black tux.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the 2024 Met Gala. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Sánchez wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2024 Met Gala. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Prior to the couple's Met Gala appearance, it was previously reported that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour -- who helms the Met Gala -- was assisting Sánchez with her look. According to fashion journalist Amy Odell, Wintour, 74, was selecting Sánchez's ensemble for the big night.

"Anna Wintour is personally helping Sánchez with selecting her dress," an insider told Odell, noting that "she was choosing between custom looks by Oscar de la Renta and two other designers."

This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

The dress code is "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. According to Vogue, "the most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the 'garden' part of 'The Garden of Time.' Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough)."

ET first confirmed that Sánchez and Bezos were engaged in May 2023 after four years of dating. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019 on the same day it was reported that Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing after 25 years.

