Jennifer Lopez Dazzles While Performing at UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy

Jennifer Lopez knows how to put on a show! The 53-year-old singer took the stage at UNICEF's sixth annual LuisaViaRoma in Capri, Italy Saturday in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing invasion of the country by Russia.

Lopez hit the stage in a sparkling zebra print number by Roberto Cavalli. The jumpsuit featured sequined details as well as feathered embellishments. She also rocked a zebra-printed feather boa-type cape to cap off the look. In photos from the performance, the "On My Way (Marry Me)" singer dazzled as she belted out some of her biggest hits, twirling and being lifted on stage by a bevy of dancers.

Lopez opened the mini-concert with two of her biggest hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Lopez thanked fans for coming to see her, telling the crowd that her look and performance Saturday night were "giving disco," a reminder of her time as a little girl, growing up in the Bronx.

"We're giving disco tonight. You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx," Lopez said.

She continued, "My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas -- this is like a big gala tonight. Remember when they used to show those on TV? And they always had some amazing singer come out, like, you guys remember Donna Summer? Yes? Chaka Khan? And the amazing Ms. Diana Ross. They used to come out with their big hair and their beautiful gowns."

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Lopez shared more of her disco fantasy with the audience, before asking the attendees before her if they would mind if she lives in a "world of sparkle" for the evening.

"I would like to walk around my house in a sparkly onesie. That's right, that's what I like to do. I just wanted to live in a world of sparkle. I always wanted to be a disco dance diva. And you know, I actually got to live a little bit of that when I did the movie Selena years ago," she revealed, adding, "But I never got to do it on my own. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?"

In addition to her hits, Lopez performed a few disco classics, including Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and Gloria Estefan's "Turn the Beat Around."

She closed out the show by thanking the audience for their support. "I give you my heart. I give you everything I have. I love you. Thank you," Lopez gushed before stepping off stage.

The gala was hosted by Jamie Foxx, who auctioned off 22 items for the UNICEF charity event, including tickets to a premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film.

In addition to Foxx and DiCaprio, who were in attendance Saturday night, there were several other big names in the audience, including Casey Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Ansel Elgort and more.

Lopez's show in the Italian city comes after the singer arrived in the Mediterranean country following her trip to Paris, France just days after tying the knot with Ben Affleck.

A source told ET at the time that the trip to the City of Lights was not a honeymoon, but just a vacation.

"Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris," a source now tells ET. "They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives. It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic."

The source adds that their kids "had so much fun with them, too," while the couple still managed to make time to be alone together. The family was photographed enjoying a Seine river cruise, while Lopez and Affleck made headlines for their effortlessly chic date night style.

"Jen has been feeling great and wanted romantic and more laidback, sweet looks for their Paris trip," the source adds. "She didn't want to look exactly like how she does when she's in L.A., but also wanted easy, comfortable clothes because they were walking a lot around the city and exploring as a family."

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

