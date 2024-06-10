Joe Jonas seems to be moving on from his brief romance with Stormi Bree.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, was recently spotted spending some quality time with a mystery woman while vacationing in Athens, Greece. In photos obtained by TMZ, a shirtless Joe is seen getting cozy with a beautiful brunette as they frolic in the ocean and catch some rays on the beach.

The pair was also photographed hugging and holding hands while smiling and laughing as they played in the water affectionately.

Joe Jonas at the 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party in Beverly Hills. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Grecian outing comes just a week after a source confirmed to ET that Joe was single following his split from Bree, 33.

"Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are no longer together," the source told ET on June 2. "It has been a little while since they broke up."

The "Sucker" singer and the model -- who also goes by Stormi Henley -- first sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the New Year's Eve holiday.

In March, the pair made things official with a kiss while spending time together in Australia, where Joe was embarked on The Tour with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers.

Over the course of their brief romance, the pair did not make any social media confirmations. However, fans noticed that both Joe and Bree would often post pictures from the same location.

Joe Jonas and his ex, 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner. - Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Bree and her 6-year-old daughter, Gravity, whom she shares with ex Lucky Blue Smith, appeared alongside Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, during a February playdate.

Joe began his relationship with Bree four months after he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. Turner, 28, and Joe tied the knot in 2019 in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. Joe filed for divorce in September 2023 and the proceedings, including a permanent custody agreement, are still ongoing. Together, Joe and Turner are the parents of two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

ET obtained court documents in May showing that a judge ordered Joe to take action in the case as there has been none as of late. With the case facing possible dismissal for "lack of prosecution," Joe's' attorneys responded to the court, asking for the exes to have time to continue negotiations.

In the months since their split, Turner entered into a new romance with Peregrine Pearson.

