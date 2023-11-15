John Legend couldn't hold back his tears on Tuesday's Knockout Round episode of The Voice.

The 44-year-old coach was moved by a performance from contestant Lennon VanderDoes from Team Niall Horan.

Lennon gave a powerful performance of Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up," that left John beside himself.

"Ever since I became a dad, I definitely cry a lot more than I used to. It's hitting me more," John, who shares four kids with wife Chrissy Teigen, admitted as tears continued to stream down his face.

The "All of Me" singer told the contestant that he thought he was the team's "underdog" saying, "I just felt you being fully yourself, and it felt so moving to me. I don't know why I keep crying. I can't stop."

Coach Gwen Stefani was also in tears as Reba McEntire rushed over to her fellow coaches with tissues.

"Lennon, I hope you realize that that's the biggest compliment another artist could give you is just to sit there and cry because you touched John to his core," Reba told the contestant.

Proud coach Niall added, "These two crying says it all."

Despite the emotional moment, Niall picked contestant Alexa Wildish as the winner of the Knockouts, sending Lennon and contestant Julia Roomes home.

But the episode cut out teasing that for the first time in 24 seasons, The Voice is allowing the coaches to call on a past contestant from any team to bring them back to the competition, so Lennon might get a second shot.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

