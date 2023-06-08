John Legend Just Launched the Coziest Homeware Collection on Etsy

Musician, entrepreneur, actor, skincare guru and EGOT John Legend is known for his soothing voice, and now you can infuse your home with the multihyphenate's calming energy. Legend has teamed up with Etsy on a limited-edition home collection inspired by the artist's cozy interior design aesthetic.

Shining a spotlight on women, Black and other underrepresented Etsy sellers, the collection is co-designed with 11 talented craftspeople from across the globe. From hand-crafted ceramics and heirloom woven baskets to fine art prints and earth-toned linens, the care and attention to detail is evident in each artisan-quality piece.

“It’s important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” says John Legend. “Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the collection to add a touch of Legend's tranquil energy to your home.

