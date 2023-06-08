John Legend Just Launched the Coziest Homeware Collection on Etsy
Musician, entrepreneur, actor, skincare guru and EGOT John Legend is known for his soothing voice, and now you can infuse your home with the multihyphenate's calming energy. Legend has teamed up with Etsy on a limited-edition home collection inspired by the artist's cozy interior design aesthetic.
Shining a spotlight on women, Black and other underrepresented Etsy sellers, the collection is co-designed with 11 talented craftspeople from across the globe. From hand-crafted ceramics and heirloom woven baskets to fine art prints and earth-toned linens, the care and attention to detail is evident in each artisan-quality piece.
“It’s important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” says John Legend. “Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the collection to add a touch of Legend's tranquil energy to your home.
This abstract museum-quality fine art print elevates any space.
An excellent gift for the pet mom or dad in your life, this ceramic bowl can be customized with the name or text of your choice.
A light, breathable linen jacket is the perfect piece of summer outerwear.
Bring an urban-chic vibe to your home with a sleek planter inspired by New York City's Chrysler Building.
Keep your pup comfy in style with a geometric-patterned dog bed featuring a slip-free base, orthopedic filling and cover made with recycled yarn.
Your morning coffee or tea will taste even better sipped out of a stunning ceramic mug.
Handmade in Turkey from a lightweight linen-cotton blend, this robe is soft, absorbent and versatile.
Inspired by Mother Nature, this handmade ceramic tray can hold everything from keys and matches to fruit and candies.
This patterned pillowcase was hand-dyed and stamped in India, lending an artisan element to your couch or bed.
Woven in the distinct sweetgrass style of South Carolina's Gullah community, this vase reflects West African artwork — and is one of the United States' oldest African craft traditions.
RELATED CONTENT:
John Legend on 'Embarrassing' Request His Kids Make on Way to School
Chrissy Teigen on the Ways Her Children Take After Her and John Legend
John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More
24 Home Decor Finds to Help Bring the Outdoors In
The Best Air Purifiers to Combat Bad Air Quality
Miranda Lambert's Houseware Line Is Full of Summer Party Essentials