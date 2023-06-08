Shopping

John Legend Just Launched the Coziest Homeware Collection on Etsy

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
John Legend
Etsy/Taylor Rainbolt

Musician, entrepreneur, actor, skincare guru and EGOT John Legend is known for his soothing voice, and now you can infuse your home with the multihyphenate's calming energy. Legend has teamed up with Etsy on a limited-edition home collection inspired by the artist's cozy interior design aesthetic.

Shop John Legend x Etsy

Shining a spotlight on women, Black and other underrepresented Etsy sellers, the collection is co-designed with 11 talented craftspeople from across the globe. From hand-crafted ceramics and heirloom woven baskets to fine art prints and earth-toned linens, the care and attention to detail is evident in each artisan-quality piece.

“It’s important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” says John Legend. “Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the collection to add a touch of Legend's tranquil energy to your home.

John Legend Creator Collab and BorianaM Abstract Wall Art Print for Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab and BorianaM Abstract Wall Art Print for Etsy
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab and BorianaM Abstract Wall Art Print for Etsy

This abstract museum-quality fine art print elevates any space.

$55 AND UP
John Legend Creator Collab - Marbelled Pet Bowl
John Legend Creator Collab - Marbelled Pet Bowl
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab - Marbelled Pet Bowl

An excellent gift for the pet mom or dad in your life, this ceramic bowl can be customized with the name or text of your choice.

$61-$65
John Legend Creator Collab - Linen Bomber Jacket
John Legend Creator Collab - Linen Bomber Jacket
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab - Linen Bomber Jacket

A light, breathable linen jacket is the perfect piece of summer outerwear.

$122
John Legend Creator Collab "CITY PLANTER" Mid Century Modern Black Wood
John Legend Creator Collab "CITY PLANTER" Mid Century Modern Black Wood
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab "CITY PLANTER" Mid Century Modern Black Wood

Bring an urban-chic vibe to your home with a sleek planter inspired by New York City's Chrysler Building.

$78 AND UP
John Legend Creator Collab: Modern Dog bed and Washable Cover
John Legend Creator Collab: Modern Dog bed and Washable Cover
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab: Modern Dog bed and Washable Cover

Keep your pup comfy in style with a geometric-patterned dog bed featuring a slip-free base, orthopedic filling and cover made with recycled yarn.

$79 AND UP
John Legend Creator Collab - Ceramic 300ml Mug
John Legend Creator Collab - Ceramic 300ml Mug
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab - Ceramic 300ml Mug

Your morning coffee or tea will taste even better sipped out of a stunning ceramic mug.

$65
John Legend Creator Collab - Classic Long Robe
John Legend Creator Collab - Classic Long Robe
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab - Classic Long Robe

Handmade in Turkey from a lightweight linen-cotton blend, this robe is soft, absorbent and versatile.

$110
John Legend Creator Collab | Handmade Ceramic Catchall Tray
John Legend Creator Collab | Handmade Ceramic Catchall Tray
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab | Handmade Ceramic Catchall Tray

Inspired by Mother Nature, this handmade ceramic tray can hold everything from keys and matches to fruit and candies.

$150
John Legend Creator Collab, Black Lotus Pillow Cover, Cover only
John Legend Creator Collab, Black Lotus Pillow Cover, Cover only
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab, Black Lotus Pillow Cover, Cover only

This patterned pillowcase was hand-dyed and stamped in India, lending an artisan element to your couch or bed.

$110
John Legend Creator Collab- Vase
John Legend Creator Collab- Vase
Etsy
John Legend Creator Collab- Vase

Woven in the distinct sweetgrass style of South Carolina's Gullah community, this vase reflects West African artwork — and is one of the United States' oldest African craft traditions.

$400 AND UP

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend on 'Embarrassing' Request His Kids Make on Way to School

Chrissy Teigen on the Ways Her Children Take After Her and John Legend

John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

24 Home Decor Finds to Help Bring the Outdoors In

The Best Air Purifiers to Combat Bad Air Quality

Miranda Lambert's Houseware Line Is Full of Summer Party Essentials