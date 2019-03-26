Jordyn Woods just debuted a bold, summer-ready look!



The social media star is currently in London where she attended the launch party for her branding partnership with Eylure, a cosmetics brand that sells false lashes, and she decided to switch up her style with some new striking blonde locks.



“Quick switch up for launch day,” she captioned a photo of herself reclining on a bed while showcasing her new platinum tresses in a short blue dress with orange trim.



Just one day prior, she was enjoying London’s nightlife in a stunning gold mini-dress, strappy high heels and a matching Sami Miro vintage brown jacket that she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse. Then, she was rocking a short ‘do featuring a natural color.

By her side was her mother, Elizabeth Woods. The pair had been dining at Sushi Samba in the posh Notting Hill district of the city.



"Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow!" Woods captioned images of her club-ready look, referring to her line of false lashes. "Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them."



This trip abroad comes just a month after the 21-year-old appears to have had a massive falling out with her best friend Kylie Jenner after Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly hooked up with her at house party — ultimately ending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s relationship.



Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk where she admitted to kissing Thompson.

Following her breakup, Khloe cast much of the blame at Woods but ultimately said that both she and Thompson are responsible for the incident.



"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," she wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."



An insider told ET after the breakup that, since last year, when infidelity allegations strung up around when Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, was born, the pair have grappled with moving forward together. The scandal surrounding Woods appears to have been the final straw.



“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," our source said. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

As for the future of Woods' friendship with Kylie, ET has learned that their relationship depends heavily on Khloe's happiness.

