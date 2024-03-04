Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are taking their relationship to a new level -- one that includes tons of PDA and a beach vacation.

Photos taken over the weekend and published by E! News show the couple soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA the Kenyan-Mexican actress' 41st birthday on Mar. 1. In the pictures, Nyong'o can be seen in a patterned bikini on a Puerto Vallarta beach with Jackson, 45, standing by her side in a pair of dark swim trunks.

One photo shows the couple holding hands while wading into the water and another sees Nyong'o with her arms wrapped around Jackson's neck as they press their foreheads together.

On Instagram, the 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner also celebrated her birthday with a hilarious post -- sans Jackson -- thanking fans and friends for their well wishes and sharing her excitement for the year ahead.

"Me looking back at Year 40 ➡️ Me looking ahead at Year 41," she wrote alongside a selfie in which she gives the camera some serious stink eye.

The photos out of Mexico come three months after the couple was spotted holding hands in Joshua Tree, California while on a hike.

At the time, a source told ET, "Joshua and Lupita are enjoying spending time together. Things are still new, but they have a fun and flirtatious vibe with each other. Their friends are not surprised that they’ve connected."

Prior to that show of affection, the Dawson's Creek star and Us actress were seen hanging together and giving off coupley vibes while attending a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles in October. ET reported that Nyong'o and Jackson arrived together and sat together for the entire show, and she even introduced him to her friends as they came over to say hello.

The concert outing was one of Jackson's first public appearances after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from him in September after three years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

A source recently told ET, "Jodie isn’t giving Joshua's dating life too much attention. She's doing great and has been surrounding herself with people who are loyal and love her. She has always had a positive, fun energy and is continuing to. She's focused on work and being the best mom she can be."

Additionally, Turner-Smith, 37, recently opened up to The Times about the reason for their divorce and why she believes they had a "beautiful moment together."

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," said Turner-Smith. "And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

"And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

Nyong'o also recently got out of a relationship with Selema Masekela, a 52-year-old TV host who she went public with in December 2022.

