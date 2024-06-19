Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, have welcomed baby No. 3!

The couple announced the birth of their third and final child on Wednesday night, sharing a first look at their baby boy and welcoming Krewe Allen Brown to the world. The adorable addition was born on Tuesday, according to the couple -- who also share Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 2.

"Krewe Allen Brown 6.18 🩵," the couple wrote in a joint post on Wednesday evening.

Accompanying the caption, Kane, 30, and Katelyn, 31, uploaded a picture of them in a hospital bed holding baby Krewe -- who can be seen gently nestled in his mom's arms. The newborn also wears a beige cap with his name written on it.

In the comments, the country singers received congratulatory messages from their friends and followers who excitedly welcomed the baby boy.

"What a lucky boy!!! Congrats you two🤍🤍🤍," wrote Taylor Lautner, the wife of Twilight actor Taylor Lautner.

"Congrats brother!" responded John Legend.

The announcement of Krewe's arrival comes six months after the pair first announced they would be welcoming another baby in the new year.

In a joint Instagram post on Christmas, Kane and Katelyn revealed that it was their "last Christmas of 4." The post showcased the happy family holding a photo of Katelyn's ultrasound, officially announcing their third child together.

The following month, the two -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- shared a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram, where they counted down from three and cut into a cake that had either blue or pink food coloring inside. When the blue cake was revealed, Katelyn squealed while Kane raised both his arms up in excitement. They then embraced their daughters.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, together - Theo Wargo/WireImage

Since then, Katelyn has shared baby bump photos and her pregnancy journey, including a baby blue-themed baby shower in May.

In May, the "I Can Feel It" singer spoke to ET at the 2024 ACM Awards about how his kids were preparing for a new sibling.

"Kodi can't really explain how she feels because she's 2," Kane said with a laugh. "But Kingsley is, like, so excited. [She] protects Kate at all times when Kodi tries to get rough with her, she's like, 'There's a baby in Mommy's belly, stop.'"

Baby boy Krewe completes the family.

"Oh yeah, we're done," Kane said. "We were surprised with the third one."

In an episode of The Bobby Bones Show back in March, the country music singer stated that he had a vasectomy to ensure that they were really on their last baby after their unexpected blessing. Kane detailed the procedure and shared his all-too-relatable reaction to taking drugs for the operation.

"They gave me gas, but I'm laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor and they're just talking about their day," Kane told the podcast host. "I'm not out of it at all, just sky high. And they're just having their conversation about their day. And you're just on the table, spread eagle. It was wild."

