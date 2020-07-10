The latest Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day deal just dropped: Take $140 off the Jackson Small Tab Crossbody.

Available in black, Stop Light and Limelight (a bright yellowish hue, pictured below), this stylish pebbled leather crossbody allows you to go hands-free without leaving any essentials at home. Standout features include exterior snap and slide pockets, interior card slots, a center zip coin pocket and an adjustable strap. Regularly $199, you can score the Jackson Small Tab Crossbody for just $59 -- today only, while supplies last.

ICYMI: The entire Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop is 75% off now through Aug. 1. That means you can enjoy major savings on Kate Spade New York handbags, clothing, jewelry, wallets, shoes and accessories, plus free ground shipping on all orders. Note that all Surprise Sale purchases, including the Deal of the Day, are final.

Shop the Kate Spade New York Jackson Small Tab Crossbody below.

Jackson Small Tab Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Small Tab Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $199 $59 at Kate Spade New York

