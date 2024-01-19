Katie Maloney is giving her reaction to the bombshell dropped on Raquel Leviss' podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

Leviss spilled the beans on Schwartz's alleged prior knowledge of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, creating waves of controversy within the Vanderpump Rules community.

"I read a recap of Rachel’s podcast and she goes, 'He knew from the beginning.' And I texted [Schwartz] and I was like, ‘I told you to tell the truth. And now you’re getting called out and thrown under the bus,'" Maloney told Us.

When asked where the friend group goes from here, Maloney told ET, "I think some of these friendships are dead. I don't think there's coming back for a lot of them unlike we've seen in the past. I don't know, but like stranger things have happened but I think there's been a lot of new friendships born out of this and alliances made so we'll see what the future brings."

The affair between Leviss and Sandoval came to light in March 2023, leading to Sandoval's breakup with Ariana Madix after nine years. Schwartz, however, found himself entangled in the crossfire due to his alleged early awareness of the situation.

Bravo

Leviss detailed her side of the story, claiming, "Schwartz knew since the very beginning. I got a phone call from Tom [Sandoval] after we hooked up for the first time. My mind was racing, I was feeling so much guilt and shame about it... Schwartz knew before we even had a conversation to talk about it and what the game plan was going to be."

Maloney, despite finalizing her divorce from Schwartz in October 2022, expressed the difficulty of maintaining a friendship due to what she perceives as Schwartz's inconsistencies. However, she told the outlet they are on "fine terms" and share custody of their dogs.

While Leviss says Schwartz knew about the affair all along, he claimed in April on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he found out about Sandoval's "one night stand" with Leviss in August, but didn't learn of the full-fledged "emotional affair" until January.

"The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear," he said. "[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel (now Rachel)."

In a June 2023 episode of Stars on Mars, Schwartz revealed that he was "permanently" stepping away from the drama with Sandoval.

Schwartz began by calling Sandoval's affair with Leviss "incredibly messed up."

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," Schwartz insisted. "There's just no excuse for it."

Schwartz previously said that he was "being fed a narrative" by Sandoval that he had tried to end things with Madix "many, many times" amid his ongoing tryst with Leviss. That, Schwartz said on Stars on Mars, is now moot.

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

"Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it," Schwartz said. "Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own."

At the end of the day, Schwartz said of the affair drama, "I'm stepping away from it permanently."

In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their co-star, Leviss, which is what truly derailed the relationship.

Fans have since been treated to an explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, where the cheating scandal -- or, Scandoval -- was fully addressed.

The fireworks continued in a three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion when the affair's real timeline was revealed. And then part three of the reunion also offered this bombshell: Leviss propositioned Sandoval to become a "throuple" (couple with three people) with Madix.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres January 30 at 8pm ET on Bravo.

