Katy Perry got dressed up for a good cause!

The 33-year-old pop star attended the 25th Annual QVC FFANY Shoes Gala on Wednesday in New York City, where she did her best Baby Spice impression in Galia Lahav's Shirley Temple Jumpsuit. The light pink sequined chiffon look comes from the designer’s latest couture collection.

ET caught up with the “Roar” singer to find out what inspired her outfit choice.

“Well, you know me, I love a theme,” Perry told ET. “And October, it's pink [for] Breast Cancer Awareness [Month]. So I took pink full!”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC

Baby Spice Brigitte Engl/Redferns

As for Perry’s footwear, the sky-high heels came from her own line.

“I started my own line about 2 years ago and last night I got the opportunity to be on QVC for the very first time, which is like been a dream come true,” Perry said. “... Talking to real customers, having a real online connection, kind of like online shopping with a best friend.”

She continued of the experience, “I had so much fun and I'm really proud of my shoes. I put a lot into ‘em and their quite quirky and quite personality pieces. We called them conversation starters!”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC

In addition to appearing on QVC, Perry also wanted to be involved in the event for its great cause.

“I think, when you have such a big spotlight, it's important to shine it on something that pays it forward and gives hope and light in the world when we're in such a dark place,” Perry said. “For me, it was important to be a part of this, not only because I'm really proud of what I do with the Katy Perry Collections, but also, we all know people who have been affected by breast cancer.”

“I lost my aunt -- who I never really got to know -- to breast cancer. I have a friend who is in her 20s who has already had a double mastectomy,” Perry continued. “I have another friend that is fighting for her life right now from cancer. Basically, just f*ck cancer.”

Last month, Perry made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. At the time, a source told ET that their newly rekindled relationship has “continued to blossom” they've "dedicated themselves" to spending quality alone time together.

