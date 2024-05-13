Katy Perry celebrated this year's Mother's Day by reflecting on her pregnancy with her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share several snapshots captured while she was anticipating the arrival of her child with her longtime love, Orlando Bloom, 47, including the sweetest photo of the moment she told Bloom about their impending parenthood.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove... there is nothing like a Mother's love... never take it for granted..." the American Idol judge captioned the carousel of images and videos. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers -- any way you come ♥️"

The first slide of the gallery features what Perry labels the "Og pee stick!," which Perry followed up with a screenshot of a video call between her and Bloom.

"Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague)," she explained of the screenshot featuring the couple beaming at one another from their respective video squares.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Variety Power of Women - Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Another slide featured a clip of the moment Perry shared her pregnancy with her American Idol co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol," Perry explained of the clip.

"I was really honored that she posted that," Bryan told ET of Perry's post. "What was really sweet was the emotions of me and Lionel. It was all genuine and real, so happy for her."

Perry also shared the inspiration behind her post with ET, saying, "It was so wonderful. I sent all the mothers in my family some flowers yesterday. I just love celebrating them now being a mother myself. I know how important it is for mothers to be celebrated and loved."

Bloom and Perry got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020. Bloom also shares Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Late last year, Daisy made her first public appearance alongside her father to support Perry as she performed her final show in a nearly two-year residency in Las Vegas. The toddler wore a sweet Minnie Mouse-style red dress with white polka dots, covering her ears and blonde hair with a pair of pink headphones.

"Daisy! I love you so much," Perry said on stage in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

"I'm gonna sing this next song, I think you know it, OK?" Perry continued, gearing up to perform her 2008 hit single, "Hot n Cold."

"Mommy was a little bit wild back then," the songstress joked.

Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency - John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

At one point, the Orlando Bloom: To the Edge star was seen in the crowd dancing along with their daughter as Perry sang emotionally.

"To my partner, Orlando," Perry said at one point in the show, offering heartfelt words of gratitude. "For being an incredible support system [and] an amazing father. I love you."

Through tears, she went on to open up about becoming a mother and how it helped shape the creative direction of Play.

"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," she said, becoming emotional. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. 'Cause never forget love is and will always be the key."

Perry's final bow at Resorts World Theater came nearly two years after she debuted the Play residency in December 2021.

Perry also teased the next stage in her career during that night's show. At one point in the show, the singer jokingly acknowledged a ghost on stage holding a sign that read "KP6" -- hinting at an upcoming sixth studio album -- while text appeared on screen at the end of the show reading, "See Ya Next Year."

RELATED CONTENT: