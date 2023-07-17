Keep Cool With the Best Portable Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now — From Frigidaire, LG and More
As the heat wave continues to bring blistering hot temperatures around the world, having adequate cooling in your home is important for staying safe in the sweltering summer. For those who aren't blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner is a must and can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable.
If you’re looking to save on a portable air conditioner, the best Amazon deals this week include top-rated models from LG, Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more. Since most are lightweight and come with wheels, these convenient air conditioners are easy to move wherever you need cool air the most.
From an ultra-powerful smart air conditioner that you can control with your voice to a desk-friendly cooling unit for just $30, these space coolers are some of the hottest deals of the summer. We've even found AC units like Black+Decker's bestseller that can also be used as a fan to circulate air in your home and as a dehumidifier to pull excess moisture from the air.
Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best deals on portable air conditioners to beat the heat.
Cool your home from anywhere using this quiet unit that's ideal for cooling medium rooms up to 450 sq. ft. The unit has 2 cooling and fan speeds and a 24 hour timer to create a cooling schedule. The auto-swing air vent helps direct the flow of air where it's needed most.
This portable AC is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon for being quiet, compact, and powerful. It can cool up to 450 square feet, making it ideal for large spaces and has 3 modes — cooling, dehumidification and fan.
Save now on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
A multi-speed fan with a dehumidifier dry mode and timer setting to program according to your schedule.
This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase."
A smartphone app can control this Midea portable air conditioner, or you can speak commands to it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can switch modes and temperatures easily.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously.
This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 8-10 hours.
Midea's portable air conditioner can cool a room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer.
The Hydro Chill technology of this TikTok-favorite cooler pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly.
With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym.
