Keke Palmer is showing some love for DomiNque Perry.

On Tuesday, Palmer, 30, dedicated an Instagram post to the Insecure actress, 35, praising her for being a great mother to her 5-year-old daughter, Zen Jackson. Perry shares Zen with her former co-star, Sarunas J. Jackson, 33, the older brother of Darius Jackson, with whom Palmer shares her 9-month-old son, Leo.

"Dominique appreciation day 😍. I love you so much and I am so amazed at the beautiful loving person and mother you are," Palmer began her post. "Anyone that sees the way Zenni lights up around you would know that to be true. Zen is the greatest reflection of the kind of person you are. She is funny, kind, patient and smart!"

"All the things I've come to know and love you to be," the award-winning actress added to the caption alongside a smiling photo of Perry and her daughter.

Palmer concluded her post, writing, "I just wanted to say I'm proud of you and welcome others to say the same. From mother to mother YOU ROCK! It’s not easy but you make it look that way and I appreciate you in my life!"

She called for her followers to follow her example and tag mothers they want to give props to. "We can never support each other too much," the actress declared.

Perry quickly responded in the comments section, calling Palmer her "sis" and praising her in kind. "I'm truly in tears," she replied. "You are such a light that God has placed in my life to guide me. I love my other mama Sharon another ride or die and my confidant! I thank you for just being you. When we met I knew I wanted you around me forever. I love our babies being family. We are connected at the hip now lol. Such a beautiful soul and AMAZING MOTHER you are!!!!! A BEAUTIFUL HARD WORKING MOTHER!!!!!! I got you for life WHATEVER you need. You're my angel n my sister."

"WE ARE FOREVER!!!! I gotchu!!!!! It's up and up and up from here!! No where else to go 😍😍😍😍😍-- I told u when I met you I was like who is she?? Now I know!" Palmer replied. "And we are not alone. Look at all these amazing mothers in the comments. Motherhood is the best hood!!!!"

The Rap Sh!t star returned the sentiment with her own "Keke appreciation post" on her respective Instagram account, sharing a sweet photo of Palmer and Leo.

"Sister, you are an amazing force and mother," Perry's tribute reads. "Our babies are blood bound n so are we. I thank God for you coming into my life the way you did. I knew at @millimoto_ s house when we first met we were twin flames. I give you honor as a strong hardworking and beautiful mother that you are."

"I give you honor as a strong hardworking and beautiful mother that you are. You're such a light and special gifted soul. Leo is so beyond lucky to have u as his muvaaaaaa! I praise you and lift you up even in your darkest hour. Here for you always," Perry continued.

"I give all my amazing mothers in my life their flowers from mine @elphases to my family and friends. Love you sis. 💕🤞🏾👯‍♀️ @keke," she concluded the post.

Palmer responded, writing, "I love you so so much! I’m so happy to know you and to be a momma. I love Leo so much and I will not only die for him, but I will LIVE!"

The pair's posts for one another are a sweet sign of support as they both deal with contentious court battles.

On Nov. 10, Palmer was granted temporary sole custody of Leo, and a temporary restraining order against Darius following a series of alleged incidents of domestic violence.

Court documents obtained by ET revealed that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Palmer's motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering Darius to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their infant son until further notice. The court also prohibited Darius from having visitation rights with the child during this period.

Last week, Palmer and Darius requested to postpone their restraining order hearing, which had been set for Dec. 5, so they could attend mediation.

Derek White/WireImage

Meanwhile, in September, Perry had filed a petition to determine parental relationship, which Sarunas opposed in a Nov. 16 filing. In Sarunas' Nov. 16 declaration, he reiterated Perry's claims that they were not romantically involved at any point: "Perry and I were never in a romantic relationship, but we were friends and co-workers."

On Nov. 28, Perry filed new court documents accusing the Good Trouble actor of abuse. In a petition filed in the California Superior Court on Nov. 28 and obtained by ET, Perry alleged that she "experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family."

Perry alleged she "was regularly bullied and intimidated (brother Darius admitted and confirmed). I was always nervous because I felt that I wasn't ever good enough by the Petitioner and the family."

Perry also alleged that throughout the course of the pair's co-parenting relationship, she was "blamed for our daughter being on the Autism Spectrum." She alleged that during a "heated" conversation in March 2020, Sarunas "became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me."

According to the petition, Zen, who was 22 months old at the time, approached her parents and began crying. Perry alleged that he released her from his grasp in order to console their child.

"He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue," Perry alleged.

DomiNque Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson (far left) at after party for the premiere of 'Insecure' season 5 - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

"A few weeks later, he showed up at my residence with scratches all over his neck and face. I asked what happened and he stated 'he cornered his mom and they were fighting.' The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women," Perry alleged.

While Sarunas has not responded to Perry's recent filing, he refuted any claims of abuse in his Nov. 16 declaration.

"It is unclear where Respondent's allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from," his declaration reads. "My family and I have always welcomed Respondent with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one. In return, Respondent has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father."

Sarunas alleged that Perry's actions "have made me fear for repercussions in my career." He added that he is also concerned about "the looming threat that she would request court-ordered child support for greater than the amount that we have agreed to."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

