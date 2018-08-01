Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Mom Shamers Yet Again: ‘Love Your Process!’

If there’s one thing Khloe Kardashian won’t stand for, it’s mom shaming!

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter yet again on Tuesday to shut down her various critics.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers!” she wrote. “Women who choose 2 take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2 urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

Khloe welcomed her daughter, True Thompson, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in April and since then she’s faced a lot of criticism about her decisions to return to work, stop breastfeeding, and start back at the gym.

The Revenge Body host added, “We are so hard on ourselves. Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has spoken out against the haters. Earlier this week, in fact, the new mom had to shut down some mom shamers after she attended a charity event, leaving baby True at home.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” she wrote. “Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w/ a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

Khloe's recent tweet about not comparing yourself to others might also be in response to critics of her older sister, Kim Kardashian West. After Kim posted a series of videos of Khloe and their younger sibling, Kendall Jenner, praising her recent weight loss, Kim received a lot of flack for the posts from fans and actresses alike.

Not one to shy away from a controversy, Kim is also known for clapping back. Here's a look at her reaction to critics over the years:

