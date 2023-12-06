Sales & Deals

Kiehl's Best-Selling Skincare Essentials Are 25% Off, Just in Time for Winter

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kiehl's Holiday Sale
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:14 PM PST, December 6, 2023

Save 25% on moisturizers, eyes creams, face washes and more to keep your skin happy this winter.

With winter on the way, your skincare routine could likely use a refresh before the dry, cold air sinks in. If you’re after that holiday glow, now is the perfect time to replenish your skin saviors as Kiehl's just kicked off a sitewide sale.

From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to face masks and hand salves, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 25% off right now. Whether you're restocking on old favorites or trying something new, the Kiehl's sale is here to combat any cold weather concerns.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With holiday deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with anything from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

This holiday season, treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist and shop our favorite Kiehl's deals below.

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$55 $41

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$56 $42

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$39 $34

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$95 $71

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.

$58 $44

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Try This Winter

Beauty & Wellness

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Try This Winter

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

The 46 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 46 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Shop the 20 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

Shop the 20 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

Gifts

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Step Up Your Skincare Routine

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Step Up Your Skincare Routine

Tags: