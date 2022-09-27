Kiehl’s BOGO Sale: Save on Best-Selling Skincare and Body Care Products
Fall is one of the best times to spoil yourself before the season is over. Take advantage of the season by investing in skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more from Kiehl's.
Right now during the Kiehl's Sale, you can enjoy buy one, get one free of Kiehl's select popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that the brand has to offer.
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on select best-selling skincare products at Kiehl's, like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream, and more top-rated moisturizing essentials.
Below, shop our top picks from Kiehl's BOGO sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
The supercharged facial cleanser is infused with Desert Plant and Lemon Fruit Extracts, which will help stimulate and maintain your skin's moisture barrier.
Kiehl's Holiday Ultimate Strength Hand Salve provides all-day hydration for even the driest of hands.
Get your fall glow on with this revitalizing lactic acid treatment.
