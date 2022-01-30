Shopping

Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale: Take 25% Off Eye Creams and Anti-Aging Skincare

By ETonline Staff
Break out the balloons, party horns and your most festive holiday supplies -- the Lunar New Year formally kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and as predicted by the Chinese zodiac, 2022 will be hailed as the Year of the Tiger. To mark the occasion, Kiehl's is hosting a major Lunar New Year sale with deals on top-rated eye creams and other anti-aging skincare goodies. Now you can achieve your fiercest, most refreshed skin with Year of the Tiger energy -- and save big while you're at it too.

For a limited time, shoppers can take 25% off best-selling skincare products at Kiehl's Lunar New Year sale. From their beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging formula, to foaming face washes, vitamin C serums, SPF essentials, body creams and top-rated retinols, Kiehl's has a wide selection of beauty treatments and tools that will totally help you to elevate your skincare routine through February and beyond.

Plus, Kiehl's also has a limited-edition Lunar New Year skincare collection -- with a few of the brand's cult-favorite products (including an Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane, Dark Spot Corrector and Deep Pore Cleansing Clay Mask) all adorned with tiger designs and dressed in Lunar New Year-inspired artwork from illustrator Mojo Wang.

Below, check out the best skincare finds from Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale 2022 -- with can't-miss deals on eye creams and other anti-aging products. Looking to elevate your skincare routine this winter and beyond? Check out ET Style's guide for how to level up your skincare routine, plus shop Amazon's best deals on anti-aging skincare products.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
This top-rated hydrating moisturizer from Kiehl's aims to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and repair damaged flesh through anti-aging skincare ingredients.
$32$24
Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector
Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector
Kiehl's
Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector
Whether it's post-acne marks or signs of hyperpigmentation, this brightening dark spot corrector helps with anti-aging and repairing discolored skin.
$83$62
Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
Kiehl's
Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
Treat your skin to a cleansing, at-home facial with this Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask -- formulated with Amazonian White Clay and Bentonite Clay, it helps to minimize pores and combat blackheads.
$38$29
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Kiehl's
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Address signs of anti-aging at the source with Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum -- which helps to visibly reduce wrinkles and smooth uneven texture, according to the retailer.
$62$47
Avocado Eye Cream
Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's
Avocado Eye Cream
This hydrating, avocado-infused eye cream aims to de-puff under eye circles, all while making the area around the eyes look visibly brighter.
$54$41
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream
Kiehl's
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream
Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.
$69$52
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients -- according to the retailer.
$50$38
Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum
Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum
Kiehl's
Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum
Give your skincare routine a brightening boost with Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum.
$52$39

