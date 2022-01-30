Break out the balloons, party horns and your most festive holiday supplies -- the Lunar New Year formally kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and as predicted by the Chinese zodiac, 2022 will be hailed as the Year of the Tiger. To mark the occasion, Kiehl's is hosting a major Lunar New Year sale with deals on top-rated eye creams and other anti-aging skincare goodies. Now you can achieve your fiercest, most refreshed skin with Year of the Tiger energy -- and save big while you're at it too.

For a limited time, shoppers can take 25% off best-selling skincare products at Kiehl's Lunar New Year sale. From their beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging formula, to foaming face washes, vitamin C serums, SPF essentials, body creams and top-rated retinols, Kiehl's has a wide selection of beauty treatments and tools that will totally help you to elevate your skincare routine through February and beyond.

Plus, Kiehl's also has a limited-edition Lunar New Year skincare collection -- with a few of the brand's cult-favorite products (including an Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane, Dark Spot Corrector and Deep Pore Cleansing Clay Mask) all adorned with tiger designs and dressed in Lunar New Year-inspired artwork from illustrator Mojo Wang.

Below, check out the best skincare finds from Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale 2022 -- with can't-miss deals on eye creams and other anti-aging products. Looking to elevate your skincare routine this winter and beyond? Check out ET Style's guide for how to level up your skincare routine, plus shop Amazon's best deals on anti-aging skincare products.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream This hydrating, avocado-infused eye cream aims to de-puff under eye circles, all while making the area around the eyes look visibly brighter. $54 $41 Buy Now

