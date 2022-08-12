Shopping

Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Collection Fuses Swimwear with Figure-Flattering Shapewear

By Andy Garden‍
Skims Shaping Swim
If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's clothing line. SKIMS has just launched their Shaping Swim collection, and we're obsessed.

The collection, made up of new one-pieces and bikini separates, combines everything you love about SKIMS shapewear with swimwear designed for more than the water. The swimwear is designed with a soft, compressive fabric that smooths and molds to your body for your best fit. Available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the Shaping Swimwear line comes in five colorways: Sienna tan, Marble white, Cocoa brown, Gunmetal gray, and Onyx black. 

Shop SKIMS Shaping Swim

With the summer heat still here, the new swim line is perfect for poolside lounging and all beach activities. You can mix the separates for variety and have fun color-blocking. Ahead, shop the Skims Shaping Swim line and be ready to be the most stylish and comfortable person on the beach. For more celeb-approved swimsuits, check out our guide to the styles worn by Khloé Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber and more stars. 

SKIMS Shaping Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom
SKIMS Shaping Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom

Featuring full back coverage, this high rise bikini bottom offers light tummy control for a smooth, toned look. 

$58
SKIMS Shaping Swim Short
SKIMS Shaping Swim Short
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Short

Smooth and tone your waist and upper thighs with these swim shorts. Wear them alone or as a cover up for days you want more coverage or sun protection. 

$58
SKIMS Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece
SKIMS Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece

The new timeless one piece from SKIMS lightly sculpts and smooths while keeping you comfortable all day. 

$108
SKIMS Shaping Swim Cami One Piece
SKIMS Shaping Swim Cami One Piece
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Cami One Piece

Hit the beach in a one-piece suit with a classic, flattering cut that provides light smoothing and support for your core.

$108
SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top
SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top

Wear this SKIMS bandeau top strapless or with cami style straps. Pair it with any Compressive Swim bottom for a confidence-boosting combo. 

$62
SKIMS Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom
SKIMS Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom

SKIMS bikini bottom has your best assets covered with the SKIMS signature dipped front and full back coverage.

$54
SKIMS Shaping Swim Unlined Underwire Bikini Top
SKIMS Shaping Swim Unlined Underwire Bikini Top
SKIMS
SKIMS Shaping Swim Unlined Underwire Bikini Top

With its underwire and thick nonadjustable straps, this swimsuit top provides a light lift and natural rounding for your bust. 

$68

