If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's clothing line. SKIMS has just launched their Shaping Swim collection, and we're obsessed.

The collection, made up of new one-pieces and bikini separates, combines everything you love about SKIMS shapewear with swimwear designed for more than the water. The swimwear is designed with a soft, compressive fabric that smooths and molds to your body for your best fit. Available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the Shaping Swimwear line comes in five colorways: Sienna tan, Marble white, Cocoa brown, Gunmetal gray, and Onyx black.

Shop SKIMS Shaping Swim

With the summer heat still here, the new swim line is perfect for poolside lounging and all beach activities. You can mix the separates for variety and have fun color-blocking. Ahead, shop the Skims Shaping Swim line and be ready to be the most stylish and comfortable person on the beach. For more celeb-approved swimsuits, check out our guide to the styles worn by Khloé Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber and more stars.

SKIMS Shaping Swim Short SKIMS SKIMS Shaping Swim Short Smooth and tone your waist and upper thighs with these swim shorts. Wear them alone or as a cover up for days you want more coverage or sun protection. $58 Buy Now

