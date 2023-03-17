Kim Kardashian's Skims Drops 3 Swimsuit Collections: Shop All-New Styles and Limited Edition Colors
If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge line. Just after relaunching its swim collection with new styles in February, SKIMS is back with three swim collections, and we're obsessed with every single style.
SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings.
Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Swim Shop. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.
SKIMS Signature Swim
An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.
If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.
Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.
SKIMS Metallic Swim
This sexy, skimpy micro scoop bikini top features thin straps, an adjustable tie-back, and micro coverage.
Bare your best assets in this skimpy low-rise bikini bottom that features skinny adjustable ties at the sides and cheeky back coverage.
You’ll love this sexy update to our classic swim shorts, featuring a light lining and flattering ruching along the center front and back seams.
The SKIMS Bikini
This classic triangle top features neck and back ties with branded metal ends so you can adjust to your perfect fit.
This statement-making velvet bikini bottom has a flattering fit and barely-there coverage for your hottest days in the water and beyond.
Your swim look isn’t complete without this glitter mini sarong skirt that features a front slit and fixed knot details at the side waist.
SKIMS Knit Beachwear
Show off your curves poolside and beyond in our sexy deep plunge top, featuring a thick non-adjustable straps and a supportive underbust band.
This sexy, playful bottom has thick criss-cross straps and cheeky back coverage, and features a dipped front waistband.
Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.
