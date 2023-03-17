If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge line. Just after relaunching its swim collection with new styles in February, SKIMS is back with three swim collections, and we're obsessed with every single style.

Shop SKIMS Swim

SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings.

Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Swim Shop. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.

SKIMS Signature Swim

SKIMS Metallic Swim

The SKIMS Bikini

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney's Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Finally Here

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon For Your Spring Vacation

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles for Spring Break

Shop Spring Break Essentials at Amazon for Your Next Trip

18 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Break Trip

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops New Neon Swimwear Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles