If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge line. Just after relaunching its swim collection with new styles in February, SKIMS is back with three swim collections, and we're obsessed with every single style.

Shop SKIMS Swim

SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings.

Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Swim Shop. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swim inspiration, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.

SKIMS Signature Swim

SKIMS Metallic Swim

The SKIMS Bikini

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Knocks $40 Off Beats Fit Pro, $20 Off Kim Kardashian Colorways

Sydney Sweeney's Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Finally Here

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% at Aerie, Nordstrom, Amazon and More

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon — Including Their Best-Selling Beach Dress That's Currently on Sale

The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop For Your Next Spring Getaway

The 30 Best Swimsuit Deals on Amazon for Your Spring Break Vacation: Shop One-Piece, Bikinis, Strapless & More

Shop Spring Break Essentials at Amazon for Your Next Trip

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds: Shop Spring Jackets, Dresses, Sandals and More

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Next Spring Adventure: Abercrombie, Athleta, Frankies Bikinis and More

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops New Neon Swimwear Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles

North West and Kim Kardashian Go on Spring Break Adventure in Tokyo!