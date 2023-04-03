Shopping

Kim Kardashian's Skims Drops 3 Swimsuit Collections: Shop the New Styles and Limited Edition Colors

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Skims Swim New Collections
SKIMS

If you're already a fan of SKIMS shapewear and sculpting yet supportive basics, you're going to love the latest from Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge line. Just after relaunching its swim collection with new styles in February, SKIMS is back with three swim collections, and we're obsessed with every single style.

Shop SKIMS Swim

SKIMS' 2023 swim line is complete with head-turning and limited-edition collections — Signature Swim, Metallic Swim, and Knit Beachwear. Plus, SKIMS is offering plenty of accessories for rounding out your beach and pool uniforms. From the classic string bikini in exciting new fabrics (hello, trendy metallics) to curve-sculpting one-pieces and the cutest cover-ups, you're sure to find something you love among the brand's vast swimsuit offerings. 

Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Swim Shop. Whether you're looking for flashy suits to lounge in the sun or practical pieces designed for out-of-water wear, SKIMS has got you covered — literally. For even more swim inspiration, check out our favorite bathing suits for spring 2023 and the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon.

SKIMS Signature Swim

Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top

An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.

$54
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.

$88
Mesh Long Sarong
Mesh Long Sarong
SKIMS
Mesh Long Sarong

Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.

$78

SKIMS Metallic Swim

Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon
Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon
SKIMS
Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top in Carbon

This sexy, skimpy micro scoop bikini top features thin straps, an adjustable tie-back, and micro coverage.

$48
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny
SKIMS
Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom in Penny

Bare your best assets in this skimpy low-rise bikini bottom that features skinny adjustable ties at the sides and cheeky back coverage.

$48
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel
SKIMS
Metallic Swim V-Waist Short in Nickel

You’ll love this sexy update to our classic swim shorts, featuring a light lining and flattering ruching along the center front and back seams.

$54

The SKIMS Bikini

Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top
Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top
Skims
Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top

A super sexy and skimpier upgrade to the classic triangle top.

$48
PVC Triangle Bikini Top
PVC Triangle Bikini Top
SKIMS
PVC Triangle Bikini Top

This classic triangle top features neck and back ties with branded metal ends so you can adjust to your perfect fit.

$48
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom
SKIMS
Velvet Tie Bikini Bottom

This statement-making velvet bikini bottom has a flattering fit and barely-there coverage for your hottest days in the water and beyond.

$48
Glitter Swim Sarong Mini Skirt
Glitter Swim Sarong Mini Skirt
SKIMS
Glitter Swim Sarong Mini Skirt

Your swim look isn’t complete without this glitter mini sarong skirt that features a front slit and fixed knot details at the side waist.

$68

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx
Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Plunge Top in Onyx

Show off your curves poolside and beyond in our sexy deep plunge top, featuring a thick non-adjustable straps and a supportive underbust band.

$64
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom in Magenta

This sexy, playful bottom has thick criss-cross straps and cheeky back coverage, and features a dipped front waistband.

$54
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop

Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.

$108

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Knocks $40 Off Beats Fit Pro, $20 Off Kim Kardashian Colorways

Sydney Sweeney's Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Finally Here

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% at Aerie, Nordstrom, Amazon and More

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon — Including Their Best-Selling Beach Dress That's Currently on Sale

The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop For Your Next Spring Getaway

The 30 Best Swimsuit Deals on Amazon for Your Spring Break Vacation: Shop One-Piece, Bikinis, Strapless & More

Shop Spring Break Essentials at Amazon for Your Next Trip

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds: Shop Spring Jackets, Dresses, Sandals and More

The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Next Spring Adventure: Abercrombie, Athleta, Frankies Bikinis and More

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops New Neon Swimwear Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles

North West and Kim Kardashian Go on Spring Break Adventure in Tokyo!