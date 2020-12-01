Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2020: Shop the Best Deals -- Instant Pot, NutriBullet, UGG & More
Kohl's Cyber Deal Days sale is happening now! The retailer's extended Cyber Monday markdowns are available through Dec. 2, giving you just enough time to knock out some holiday shopping, or pick up something for yourself.
Kohl's has great online deals on home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. The department store is offering the hottest deals on the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Amazon Echo, Keurig coffee machine, Ninja Foodi and more! No coupon code is needed for these cyber deals.
Plus, take an extra 20% off with the promo code YOUGET20. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Forever 21, REI and Skechers.
Shop the Kohl's Cyber Deal Days and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals.
