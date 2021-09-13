Kourtney Kardashian was literally glowing at last night's MTV VMAs -- and no, it wasn't just because of her picture-perfect date night with boyfriend and musician Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old TV personality and POOSH CEO rocked an off-the-shoulder, corset-like dress that was elevated by lace accents and (of course) effortlessly matched with Barker's own outfit. While the ensemble felt like a seamless blend between being chic and edgy, it was Kardashian's makeup glam that truly caught our eye.

Celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama helped get Kardashian red carpet-ready with none other than the viral KVD Beauty foundation -- the Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. The vegan foundation provides full lightweight coverage via a creamy formula that's infused with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate. Plus, it boasts over 4,000 stellar reviews on the KVD Beauty site, and has a loyal celeb fanbase that extends far beyond Kardashian.

Other stars like Avril Lavigne, SZA and Dixie D'Amelio all relied on the Good Apple Skin Perfecting Balm to keep their "award show glow" looking fresh and natural, even long after the VMAs had ended.

Shop the Kourtney Kardashian-approved KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm below. Plus, check out wet-look dresses that mirror Megan Fox's sexy VMAs look.

