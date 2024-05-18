Kristin Chenoweth has opened up about her own experience being "deeply injured physically and spiritually" after viewing the security camera video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

In a social media post that initially drew criticism from followers, Chenoweth wrote, "I've just seen the Sean 'Puffy' Combs [video]. There is no excuse no matter what his defense is. Heartbreaking I used to love him."

"Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much," she continued. "The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real."

After replying to several fans who called out her seeming sympathy for Diddy, Chenoweth wrote that she had her own story of abuse.

"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago I was severely abused," she posted. "It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself."

"It was the lowest I’ve been in my life," she shared in a subsequent post, later adding, "I must admit I haven’t forgiven yet. It's beyond me. God is helping me through that part."

The security footage shared by CNN on Friday -- which was dated March 5, 2016 -- shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking Ventura in clips compiled from multiple camera angles. The footage corresponds to an incident highlighted in Ventura's explosive 35-page lawsuit, filed in November 2023, in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

Cassie claimed the "Missing You" rapper began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy Records label. She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."

The singer also claimed Diddy would often punch, beat, kick, and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding. Ventura and Combs settled her lawsuit a day after she filed.

In a statement to ET at the time, Combs said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said his attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Sources close to the situation told ET, "The decision to settle quickly and privately was largely influenced by considerations for Diddy's family."

But it's far from the end of Combs legal woes. The media mogul currently faces five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Diddy broke his silence after the fourth lawsuit was filed in less than a month from the first three lawsuits. He took to Instagram and said, "Enough is enough."

He added, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

RELATED CONTENT: