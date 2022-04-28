Following an evening chock-full of drama and antics that only stars of The Real Housewives could get into, it makes sense why Kyle Richards -- a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- is constantly seen wearing under eye patches throughout the show's 11 seasons.

Sure, the drama might get exhausting, but we have to respect her dedication to her skincare routine in the midst of all of it. And while the OG Housewife relies on a number of top skincare and makeup products to perfect her beauty regimen, fans have taken notice of her affinity for under eye patches and gels -- like the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches -- in particular.

During the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, Richards was shown wearing the gold eye patches while discussing group drama with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The patches that Richards wore in the episode garnered so much attention online, the RHOBH star actually took to Instagram to share more details on the beauty product with her followers.

Kyle Richards Instagram

"I got so many questions about the under eye pads I wore in Provence. So here's an image. They're @peterthomasrothofficial," she captioned a photo of the patches on her Instagram Story. Richards continued in saying: "Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn't reply to everyone."

The patches are reportedly a beauty favorite of several Housewives -- including Brandi Glanville -- and it's easy to understand why. Not only do these 24K gold eye patches boast an incredibly luxurious and decadent look to them, but they also promote a lot of anti-aging benefits too.

The under eye gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold (an essential skincare ingredient dating back to the ages of Cleopatra) and colloidal gold, both of which work to pamper the eyes and seamlessly lift the appearance of fine lines. Talk about an all-in-one product!

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards' 24K gold Peter Thomas Roth eye patches on Amazon, along with other must-have skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth. Need more life inspo from your favorite Housewives? Check out Porsha Williams' fall fashion essentials, along with the best luxury beauty products on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT

The 17 Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts for Mom

12 Mother's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Tata Harper, Kate Somerville, and More

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

Amazon’s Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

Amazon Deals on NuFACE Anti-Aging Products: Save Up To 30% on Devices, Serums and More

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon — Shop Her Picks

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Oribe, Tatcha and More

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022 -- NuFace, Foreo and More

23 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools for Spring 2022

This NuFACE Sale is Taking 52% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices & Kits

This $29 Anti-Aging Hanacure Mask Is Loved by TikTok and Celebs Alike

Avène Skincare Sale: Save on Celeb-Favorite Moisturizers and Anti-Aging Routines

40 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

Meghan Markle’s Go-To Beauty Products

Amazon Deals on NuFACE: Save Up To 40% on the Anti-Aging Skincare Devices

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With