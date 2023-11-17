The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star relies on these under eye pads as part of her vacation skincare regimen.
Amazon's Black Friday sale is here with tons of beauty deals including celeb-loved Peter Thomas Roth. Following an evening chock-full of drama and antics that only stars of The Real Housewives could get into, it makes sense why Kyle Richards — a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is constantly seen wearing under eye patches throughout the show's 12 seasons.
Sure, the drama might get exhausting, but we have to respect her dedication to her skincare routine in the midst of all of it. And while the OG Housewife relies on a number of top skincare and makeup products to perfect her beauty regimen, fans have taken notice of her affinity for under eye patches and gels — like the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches — in particular.
Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
These 'Real Housewives'-approved, 24K Gold under eye patches help to "lift and firm" the appearance of the eyes through ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen.
During the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, Richards was shown wearing the gold eye patches while discussing group drama with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The patches that Richards wore in the episode garnered so much attention online, the RHOBH star actually took to Instagram to share more details on the beauty product with her followers.
"I got so many questions about the under eye pads I wore in Provence. So here's an image. They're @peterthomasrothofficial," she captioned a photo of the patches on her Instagram Story. Richards continued in saying: "Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn't reply to everyone."
The patches are reportedly a beauty favorite of several Housewives, including Brandi Glanville, and it's easy to understand why. Not only do these 24K gold eye patches boast an incredibly luxurious and decadent look to them, but they also promote a lot of anti-aging benefits too.
The under eye gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold (an essential skincare ingredient dating back to the ages of Cleopatra) and colloidal gold, both of which work to pamper the eyes and seamlessly lift the appearance of fine lines. Talk about an all-in-one product!
Shop Kyle Richards' 24K gold Peter Thomas Roth eye patches during Amazon's Black Friday Sale along with other must-have skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Cool down the delicate skin beneath your under eye area with these refreshing, cucumber hydra-gel patches.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Revive and re-energize tired eyes with a supply of revitalizing eye patches that tackle signs of aging and fatigue.
