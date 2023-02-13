Following an evening chock-full of drama and antics that only stars of The Real Housewives could get into, it makes sense why Kyle Richards — a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is constantly seen wearing under eye patches throughout the show's 12 seasons.

Sure, the drama might get exhausting, but we have to respect her dedication to her skincare routine in the midst of all of it. And while the OG Housewife relies on a number of top skincare and makeup products to perfect her beauty regimen, fans have taken notice of her affinity for under eye patches and gels — like the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches — in particular.

During the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, Richards was shown wearing the gold eye patches while discussing group drama with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The patches that Richards wore in the episode garnered so much attention online, the RHOBH star actually took to Instagram to share more details on the beauty product with her followers.

Kyle Richards Instagram

"I got so many questions about the under eye pads I wore in Provence. So here's an image. They're @peterthomasrothofficial," she captioned a photo of the patches on her Instagram Story. Richards continued in saying: "Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn't reply to everyone."

The patches are reportedly a beauty favorite of several Housewives, including Brandi Glanville, and it's easy to understand why. Not only do these 24K gold eye patches boast an incredibly luxurious and decadent look to them, but they also promote a lot of anti-aging benefits too.

The under eye gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold (an essential skincare ingredient dating back to the ages of Cleopatra) and colloidal gold, both of which work to pamper the eyes and seamlessly lift the appearance of fine lines. Talk about an all-in-one product!

Shop Kyle Richards' 24K gold Peter Thomas Roth eye patches on Amazon, along with other must-have skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. $39 Shop Now

