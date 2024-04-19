Sales & Deals

Kylie Cosmetics Favorites Are Up to 25% Off This Weekend Only: Shop Lip Kits, Skin Care and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kylie Cosmetics Sale
Kylie Cosmetics
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:23 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

Shop the Kylie Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale to save on fan-favorite makeup and skin care this weekend.

From lip kits and plumping gloss to eye cream and body lotion, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin are truly a beauty lover’s dream. Kylie Jenner's eponymous makeup and skincare brands are currently on sale and the savings are the best we've seen all year.

This weekend only, the Kylie Cosmetics Friends and Family Sale is offering 25% off skin care and baby essenitials along with 15% off select makeup bundles and sets. Now's the perfect time to restock your spring skincare routine or save on Mother's Day gifts for the beauty loving mama in your life. 

Shop the Kylie Cosmetics Sale

Since it debuted back in May 2019, Kylie Skin has grown from a handful of skincare basics to include body care and so much more. Whether you could use a body scrub to gently exfoliate and nourish skin, or a powerful face mask that tackles clogged pores and congested skin, this Kylie Cosmetics sale has you covered.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin deals to shop before the sale ends Sunday, April 21. Hurry to save on moisturizers, cleansers, liquid lipsticks and glosses that will have your lips looking luminous and glossy.

Kylie's Favorites Lip Kit Trio

Kylie's Favorites Lip Kit Trio
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie's Favorites Lip Kit Trio

Three of Kylie's go-to shades for the perfect matte lip look are bundled together. Each kit comes with a matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo that lets you create highly pigmented, long-lasting lip looks.

$105 $89

Shop Now

Matte Liquid Lipstick Trio - Nudes

Matte Liquid Lipstick Trio - Nudes
Kylie Cosmetics

Matte Liquid Lipstick Trio - Nudes

Save on Kylie Cosmetics' fan-favorite matte liquid lipstick in three wearable nudes. These non-drying, highly pigmented, and long-lasting formulas pair well with any look.

$63 $54

Shop Now

Kylie Skin Set

Kylie Skin Set
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Skin Set

For a full daily skincare routine, this set includes foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin c serum, face moisturizer and eye cream.

$125 $94

Shop Now

Vanilla Body Scrub

Vanilla Body Scrub
Kylie Cosmetics

Vanilla Body Scrub

According to the brand, this scrub's fine lather formula helps smooth texture and improve the skin's overall look and feel while delivering a warm vanilla scent.

$27 $20

Shop Now

Lip Vault

Lip Vault
Kylie Cosmetics

Lip Vault

A go-to gift for those that love different lip looks, this set contains all of Kylie's favorite lipsticks in four different finishes: matte, velvet, blotted matte, and glossy.

$69 $59

Shop Now

Foaming Face Wash

Foaming Face Wash
Kylie Cosmetics

Foaming Face Wash

Cleanse your skin while removing dirt, excess oil, and makeup for a fresh, bright complexion. This face wash doesn't strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling clean and hydrated.

$26 $20

Shop Now

High Gloss Trio

High Gloss Trio
Kylie Cosmetics

High Gloss Trio

Featuring three versatile, ultra-shiny shades, this non-sticky formula is comfortable to wear and can be worn on its own or layered over your favorite lipstick.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Hydration Essentials Set

Hydration Essentials Set
Kylie Cosmetics

Hydration Essentials Set

Get moisturized, smooth skin this spring with Kylie Cosmetics' face moisturizer, hydrating face mask and coconut body lotion.

$35 $26

Shop Now

