Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan say that Michael Jordan gave them his stamp of approval on their relationship, contrary to what he recently said.

The couple recently sat down with ET's Brice Sander at Marcus' Miami penthouse for their first and only joint, in-person interview, where the Separation Anxiety podcast hosts opened up about their relationship and how the people closest to them feel.

"We had just started hanging out as friends, I feel like that’s kinda what the motivational thing for us, we were like, 'OK fine, now we're dating, so now should we tell everyone?'" Larsa said.

"Well, we spent some time together during the holidays. She came and visited some of my family, I visited some of her family, so I think that’s kinda what, once we realized our families were OK with it, then I feel like that was easier for us," Marcus said.

On Sunday, after the couple sat down with ET, Marcus' dad, Michael, was spotted leaving a restaurant in Paris, France, where he was asked about Marcus' relationship with Larsa.

Laughing at first, Michael brushed off the question, but when the photographer doubled down and asked if he approves, the former Chicago Bulls star replied with a blunt "No." The photographer asked again, confirming Michael's response, to which he answered by shaking his head no.

Basketball fans will remember that Larsa was married to Michael's former Bulls teammate and friend, Scottie Pippen, for over 20 years, with the pair finalizing their divorce in 2021. The parents of four first separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage.

In January, Larsa and Marcus seemingly took the next step in their relationship when the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miamistar posted a pic on Instagram of her and 32-year-old Marcus.

In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in the shape of Michael's NBA jersey. The pic, which was taken at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, shows the duo cuddling up, with Marcus' arm over Larsa's shoulder.

"Checks over stripes," Larsa captioned the post, seemingly pledging her loyalty to Nike, the Jordan family's shoe of choice, over its competitor, Adidas.

"That's what I like, that's what we like!" Marcus commented.

"We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with, you know, where I'm living," Marcus told ET.

"Everybody had an opinion at first. I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays." he continued. "At least for me, if we're gonna be in the media, you know, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good."

As for that stamp of approval from Marcus' dad, Michael?

"Yeah, oh yeah," he replied.

And although Marcus grew up with a famous father, he said dating Larsa still feels very different.

"I had a more private upbringing. Even today my family is still very private people. I feel like I’ve taken it graciously. I don’t know, it’s definitely, there’s a small learning curve, but I feel like I’m learning every day," Marcus said.

"I feel like I’m just, you know, I kind of give him advice sometimes," Larsa noted. "I’m like, 'This is not Orlando' because I feel like, you know, being in Orlando I think it’s, like, smaller. Now you’re on a bigger stage, you know?"

The couple said there’s a misconception about their relationship and how long they’ve known each other.

"I think a lot of people think we spent a lot of time together while I was young and, honestly, we met four years ago and didn’t talk so often, early on, but then over time, we started to gradually become better friends," Marcus shared.

Romance rumors between Larsa and Marcus first circulated in September 2022, when they were spotted dining out in Miami.

"Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "The two have a lot of the same friends in common so they have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out."

"They are having fun together," the source added. "Larsa’s divorce from Scottie was finalized at the beginning of this year and she’s enjoying that freedom."

The next month, Larsa reacted to the relationship rumors in an interview with ET.

"I have a lot of friends," she said. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I'm doing."

From there, the couple wasn't shy about showing PDA while out and about in Miami.

Larsa and Marcus’ new podcast, Separation Anxiety, debuts new episodes weekly on iHeart.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Jordan Says He Does Not Approve of Son Dating Larsa Pippen

Where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Stand on Having Kids Together

Marcus Jordan Shares Family's Reaction to Him Dating Larsa Pippen

Why Andy Cohen Yelled at Larsa Pippen During 'RHOM' Reunion

Larsa Pippen Shares Michael Jordan's Thoughts on Romance With Marcus