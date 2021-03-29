Last Minute Easter Baskets and Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. But in 2021 -- with the hope of potential gatherings and other opportunities to get together with loved ones -- the season also brings a new sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2021 is happening on April 4. And with less than one week before the Easter bunny officially arrives, you still have some time to get all of the pastel-hued decorations, and other Easter finds to spruce up your outdoor space and celebrate with your loved ones. Of course, what would the brunch-filled day be without its timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets?

You may have already gathered up a handful of Easter egg dye kits to have a creative moment with the little ones in your family. But if you want to take the holiday activities up a notch -- or want something to complement the colorful eggs, you can always create a personalized Easter basket to present on Easter morning. But just in case you're crunched for time, there a pre-made Easter basket is never a bad idea, either -- especially when they can ship right to your door.

Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we put together everything you need to create an adorable Easter basket for anyone you have in mind -- including some pre-made options when you don't have time to go the DIY Easter basket route.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Easter basket ideas below for your Easter celebration.

Pre-Made Baskets for Delivery

Harry & David Deluxe Favorites Gift Basket Harry & David Harry & David Deluxe Favorites Gift Basket Harry & David's Deluxe Fav includes everything you could think of: Moose Munch popcorn, cheddar cheese, pears, chocolate truffles, crackers and more. $90 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket If brunch is your Easter tradition but it's just too much this year, Wolferman's Bakery makes it for you. You'll find everything you need to create the perfect brunch, from English muffins and strawberry preserves to coffee and baklava. $100 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Bouqs Flower Arrangement Bouqs Bouqs Flower Arrangement Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful flower delivery will always put a smile on someone's face. $44 AND UP AT BOUQS Buy Now

Easter Baskets

Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket Walmart Way to Celebrate! Easter Willow Basket A colorful woven classic basket filled with Easter candy and other goodies is great for young and older kids alike. $4 AT WALMART Buy Now

Pottery Barn Kids Felted Chick Baby Easter Bucket Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Felted Chick Baby Easter Bucket If you want to take a new approach for this year's basket and opt out of the classic woven style, consider this felted option inspired by the a Chick. $29 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS Buy Now

TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack Amazon TOPLEE Easter Egg Hunt Baskets - 3 Pack We love these bunny-themed baskets, which are perfect for a DIY project or for an Easter egg hunt. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

For Everyone

The Sill Succulent Assortment The Sill The Sill Succulent Assortment If you're looking beyond a classic toy or jelly beans, a couple of these succulents is sure to make any gift recipient smile. $24 AT THE SILL Buy Now

Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug Etsy Cosmic Cat Cup Company Rabbit Mug A sweet and simple mug with an Easter theme, like a rabbit, is always a welcome gift in our book. $14 AT ETSY Buy Now

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Who wouldn't love enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries on Easter Sunday? $40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

For the Kids

Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack Amazon Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack When it comes to Easter candy, it may not get any more classic than sweet Peeps. And when you get this variety pack, you'll have enough for the whole family. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal Nordstrom Jellycat Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal If your creative Easter basket idea involves a stuffed animal for a baby or older kids, anyone who receives this plush bunny will love cuddling up to it at any given moment. $23 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Amscam Multicolor Fillable Plastic Easter Eggs Walmart Amscam Multicolor Fillable Plastic Easter Eggs Whether you're planning an Easter egg hunt or you have a great Easter basket idea, you can fill each plastic egg with Easter candy like jelly beans and chocolate or toys and other goodies. $37 AT WALMART Buy now

For the Wellness Lover

NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Verishop NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies. $50 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Urban Outfitters Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Anyone will love having this portable, cooling humidifier within an arm's reach. Keep it on your desk, in the cup holder of your car or on your nightstand to keep your skin hydrated at all hours of the day. $39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Wax Oils Scented Candles (Lavender, Evergreen, Sandalwood 3-Pack) Amazon Wax Oils Scented Candles (Lavender, Evergreen, Sandalwood 3-Pack) For a unique Easter basket idea instead of pre made easter baskets for a loved one who prioritizes wellness, this set of candles can add a warm glow and lovely spring scents to their home. $27 AT AMAZON Buy now

For the Foodie

Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set Food52 Bella Cucina Herb Infused Salt Gift Set For the ones who can't get enough with unique flavors in their food, this will blow their mind. $54 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Godiva Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gift Box No matter what you might be celebrating (that is, if you're celebrating anything at all), a box of chocolates never gets old. $35 AT GODIVA Buy Now

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo Whether you're planning for a home-cooked Easter brunch, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your meals. $74 AT BRIGHTLAND Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Make Easter Brunch at Home

The Best Easter Dresses and Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring