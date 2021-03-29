Last Minute Easter Baskets and Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love
There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. But in 2021 -- with the hope of potential gatherings and other opportunities to get together with loved ones -- the season also brings a new sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.
If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2021 is happening on April 4. And with less than one week before the Easter bunny officially arrives, you still have some time to get all of the pastel-hued decorations, and other Easter finds to spruce up your outdoor space and celebrate with your loved ones. Of course, what would the brunch-filled day be without its timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets?
You may have already gathered up a handful of Easter egg dye kits to have a creative moment with the little ones in your family. But if you want to take the holiday activities up a notch -- or want something to complement the colorful eggs, you can always create a personalized Easter basket to present on Easter morning. But just in case you're crunched for time, there a pre-made Easter basket is never a bad idea, either -- especially when they can ship right to your door.
Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we put together everything you need to create an adorable Easter basket for anyone you have in mind -- including some pre-made options when you don't have time to go the DIY Easter basket route.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Easter basket ideas below for your Easter celebration.
Pre-Made Baskets for Delivery
Easter Baskets
For Everyone
For the Kids
For the Wellness Lover
For the Foodie
