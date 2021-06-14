Shopping

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Wallet
Coach Outlet

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck, as Coach Outlet is offering 70% off men's wallets right now! In addition to the 70% off, take an extra 15% off wallets for dads, applied at checkout. Shop now because Father's Day is less than a week away. If delivery is too late, consider an e-gift card.

The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad. Might be late to guarantee delivery by Father's Day, but an e-gift card is sure to arrive in time.

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 20. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.

Shop ET Style's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.

Coach Crocodile Card Case
Coach Crocodile Card Case
Coach Outlet
Coach Crocodile Card Case
Help keep your Dad's cards protected in crocodile-embossed leather.  
$44 (REGULARLY $125)
Coach Boxed Compact Id Wallet With Snap Key Fob
Coach Boxed Compact Id Wallet With Trigger Snap Key Fob
Coach Outlet
Coach Boxed Compact Id Wallet With Snap Key Fob
The ideal Father's Day gift set complete with wallet and matching keys holder. 
$80 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Compact Id Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Compact Id Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Compact Id Wallet In Signature Canvas
For a wallet that's timeless, our top pick is this compact, classic design. 
$62 (REGULARLY $179)
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
This card case has a magnetic closure, five exterior card slots and an open interior pocket. 
$45 (REGULARLY $128)
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe
The varsity stripe design on this chic leather wallet gives it a subtle sporty look. This compact wallet fits full length bills as well 8 credit cards.
$69 (REGULARLY $198)
Coach Double Billfold Wallet With 80's New York Graphic
Coach Double Billfold Wallet With 80's New York Graphic
Coach Outlet
Coach Double Billfold Wallet With 80's New York Graphic
When it comes to shopping for Father’s Day, stoking nostalgia is always a good bet and the retro graphic on this wallet does just that. 
$62 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Colorblock Billfold Wallet With Striped Patch
Coach Colorblock Billfold Wallet With Striped Patch
Coach Outlet
Coach Colorblock Billfold Wallet With Striped Patch
A classy yet modern style for the Dad who enjoys the finer things in life. 
$53 (REGULARLY $150)
Coach Money Clip Billfold
Coach Money Clip Billfold
Coach Outlet
Coach Money Clip Billfold
This slim money clip billfold wallet is made with a textured crossgrain leather. 
$59 (REGULARLY $168)

