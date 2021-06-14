Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck, as Coach Outlet is offering 70% off men's wallets right now! In addition to the 70% off, take an extra 15% off wallets for dads, applied at checkout. Shop now because Father's Day is less than a week away. If delivery is too late, consider an e-gift card.

The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad. Might be late to guarantee delivery by Father's Day, but an e-gift card is sure to arrive in time.

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 20. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.

Sign up to be a Coach Insider and get a free standard shipping on all orders and a complimentary men's belt on orders $200+.

Shop ET Style's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.

