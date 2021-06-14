Last Minute Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

Whether your dad is a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, he deserves an intergalactic gift this Father's Day. With a new season of The Mandalorian already in the works and a new LEGO Star Wars holiday special announced for November, now is the perfect time to strike with an excellent Star Wars gift. Luckily, there is Star Wars swag for every type of fan.

You can surprise Dad this Father's Day with Star Wars collectibles, gifts, clothing and accessories. Plus, help him stream his fave movies and shows on Disney+ while wearing a dope new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving dad or a treat for yourself, here are 13 of our favorite Star Wars gifts you can buy.

All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters PosterStop via Amazon All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Stan Smith Star Wars Sneakers Adidas Stan Smith Star Wars Sneakers If you’re looking to cop the next great pair of great Star Wars sneakers, look no further. These Stan Smith Forever Adidas sneakers, made from high-performance recycled materials, have the wisdom of Yoda embossed on them in gold: “There is no try,” and “Do or do not.” Yoda’s mug shows up on the tongue and on the shoes’ green heel tabs. The shoe drops May 5. $110 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up BoxLunch Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up Why do we love this shirt? From far away, it looks like a classic Japanese-style volcano print. But when you get closer to examine the detail, you’ll notice that famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett appears all over this 100% cotton button-up. $36 AT BOX LUNCH Buy Now

Star Wars Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma Star Wars Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma reviewers are in love with this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan that makes tasty baked treats in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan. $40 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge ShopDisney A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge Here’s just what you need for another tough Monday spreading evil throughout the galaxy. This ceramic First Order Stormtrooper mug, created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts' Galaxy's Edge, features a bent, open bottom handle with ribbed silicone. Hand wash only. $23 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Love spending time in the kitchen as a family? We love this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design. STARTING AT $25 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Target Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, you’re missing out. This third-person Star Wars game, set five years after Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, casts you as a Jedi Padawan being hunted by the Empire. In its review, Gamespot notes that it’s “one of the most compelling game additions to the Star Wars franchise in years.” Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows. $40 AT TARGET Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Disney Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $7.99 PER MONTH Subscribe Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks ChopSabers via Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks If your Star Wars Day plans call for watching movies and ordering Chinese takeout, we’ve got a great, inexpensive Star Wars gift idea for you. This set of four lightsaber chopsticks are BPA-free and actually light up in red, blue, green and purple. Powered by 3 x LR41 batteries (included). $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery & More

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Everything 'Star Wars' Streaming on Disney Plus

12 Online Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream

Best Gaming Devices to Give As Graduation Gifts in 2021

The Best shopDisney Gifts for Father's Day

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies and TV: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and More

Amazon Father's Day Deals on Designer Watches

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More