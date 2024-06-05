Lauren Sánchez's son, Nikko's, college graduation was a family affair.

On Tuesday, Lauren, 54, took to Instagram to share a video of the milestone, and the mother of three was joined by her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, 60, as well as her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, 48, and his wife October "Tobie" Gonzalez, 43. Lauren and Tony welcomed Nikko together when they were dating in 2001. After they separated, Tony met Tobie and the two married in 2007.

"Nikko I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024 ⭐️," she wrote. "I couldn't help but get emotional. We love you!"

In the clip, the proud mom -- who also shares Evan Whitesell, 17, and Ella Whitesell, 16, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell -- tells her 23-year-old, "I'm super excited to see what this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it's going to be amazing."

"I am so proud of you," Lauren, who was married to Patrick for 13 years, continues tearfully in her sweet speech. "You have no idea how proud I am."

After Lauren gave her eldest child a big hug, a montage of celebratory family portraits with Nikko dressed in his cap and gown played to Ariana Grande's "yes, and?"

Nikko's stepmother also shared a celebratory post, penning, "What a time we had celebrating Nikko's Graduation! We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are Nikko. You are so loved by so many! 🎉"

"Our baby boy!!!!!!" Lauren commented.

Last month, Lauren and Jeff -- who were confirmed to be engaged in May 2023 after four years of dating -- made their Met Gala debut.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the 2024 Met Gala. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The journalist looked ethereal as she graced the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a mirrored floral gown designed by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, the Amazon founder looked dapper in a classic black tux.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019 on the same day it was reported that Jeff and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing after 25 years. Jeff has been extremely private about the three sons and one adopted daughter he shares with his ex-wife.

