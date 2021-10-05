Shopping

Leather Leggings for Fall: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Inspire the 2021 Trend

By Kyley Warren
Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings for Fall
Emma McIntyre, Amy Sussman, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the fall season has plenty of clothing trends to get excited for -- including cable knit sweaters, mustard tones and baggy denim ensembles -- leather leggings have proven to be the autumn wardrobe staple that just can't seem to go out of style. And the proof is in all of the celebrities who gravitate toward the look for both their red carpet glam and casual, off-duty wardrobes.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo have sported leather leggings -- and now, their outfits are doubling as inspiration for our fall style mood boards too. It is possible to don leather pants without bordering on the biker look.

To help you get in the spirit of the cozy season -- and elevate your autumn fashion, in the process -- ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of some of the best celeb-inspired leather leggings and pants to wear for fall and beyond. Some of our favorites include the celeb-loved Spanx Patent Leather Leggings, Faux Leather Pants from Macy's and a pair of Leather Peg Trousers from ASOS. 

Mirror your favorite star's style on a budget and shop ET Style's top picks for celeb-inspired leather leggings to rock for fall and beyond. Looking to update your legging game? Check out Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings on Amazon, plus score major deals on Alo Yoga's, Hailey Bieber-approved workout styles.

Jennifer Lopez

If it's Jennifer Lopez-approved, then you know it's good. And while the multi-talented star's wardrobe might be a bit out of your budget, you can totally mirror her sleek leather legging style without having to break the bank. Peruse through similar legging looks below.

Jennifer Lopez leather leggings
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK

Koral Lustrous High-Rise Legging
Koral Lustrous High-Rise Legging
Banana Republic
Koral Lustrous High-Rise Legging
Users love the updated, shiny look of this classically black leather legging style.
$88 AT BANANA REPUBLIC
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
Level up your leggings with this simple black, high-rise pair.
$58 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Active Faux Leather Leggings
Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Active Faux Leather Leggings
Chic meets comfort with this budget-friendly style from Forever 21.
$8 AT FOREVER 21

Hailey Bieber

Street-style queen, Hailey Bieber, definitely knows how to rock a classic pair of black, leather pants. And while she's been seen in a variety of styles, one of our personal favorites is this glossy, sleek leather skinny pant that seamlessly meshes the chic trend with a more comfortable, flexible make.

Hailey Bieber leather leggings
Rachpoot/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
While Hailey Bieber's actual leather leggings might be on the pricier side, this similar style boasts the same glossy effect at a more feasible price.
$110 AT SPANX
Yummie Faux Leather Leggings
Yummie Faux Leather Leggings
Revolve
Yummie Faux Leather Leggings
Step into these chic leather leggings with zipper cuffs.
$68 AT REVOLVE
Commando Perfect Control Patent Leather Legging
Commando Perfect Control Patent Leather Legging
Revolve
Commando Perfect Control Patent Leather Legging
Add some flair to your black leather legging game with this glossy style from Revolve.
$98 AT REVOLVE

Kendall Jenner

When it comes to making old trends relevant again, Kendall Jenner is pretty much the queen of it. Whether it's dressing up a white button-up top with accessories or revamping the oversized denim trend, the supermodel can rock just about anything -- case in point, the bootcut leg black leather pants she's sporting below. Fortunately, anyone can master Jenner's style with just a few staple items. Shop our picks for leather pants that totally mirror Kendall's below.

Kendall Jenner leather pants
Gotham/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK

ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Peg Pants
ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Peg Pants
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Peg Pants
These leather pants have an elasticated drawstring waist, so the style can be flattering on any and every body type.
$36 AT ASOS
Anne Klein Plus Size Pull-On Faux-Leather Pants
Anne Klein Plus Size Pull-On Faux-Leather Pants
Macy's
Anne Klein Plus Size Pull-On Faux-Leather Pants
Everyone needs a pair of mid-rise, faux leather leggings in their wardrobe.
$109 AT MACY'S

Lizzo

If there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that -- apart from her unparalleled musical capabilities -- Lizzo is also a bona fide style goddess. Basically everything that she wears sells out almost immediately, and Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings are no different. 

GET THE LOOK

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98 AT NORDSTROM

A$AP Rocky

Nicki Minaj recently shared a photo series on Instagram that featured herself and her family (including husband, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy) cuddling up next to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. During the photo-op, Rocky rocked a pair of leather pants that are totally acting as our new style inspiration for fall.

GET THE LOOK

Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
You can seamlessly dress this classic, leather legging style up or down -- depending on the occasion.
$79 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH (REGULARLY $99)
NaaNaa Tall Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
NaaNaa Tall Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
ASOS
NaaNaa Tall Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Kick your fall wardrobe up a notch with these breathable leather pants from ASOS.
$51 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $78)

