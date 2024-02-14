'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Which Couples Get Engaged?

SPOILER ALERT If you have not watched the first four episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

The pods are open, love is in the air, and the golden goblets are ready! Valentine's Day marked the triumphant return of the hit Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind. For season 6, the reality show is following singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, looking for love in the pods.

And not only is love found, but there's also tears, plenty of drama, tense breakups and more! This season, the pod episodes lasted longer than usual with three couples getting engaged in the first four episodes and the fate of several other pairings up in the air.

Here's what went down:

Amy & Johnny

Netflix

One of the first couples to connect in season 6 is 28-year-old account executive Johnny McIntyre and 28-year-old e-commerce specialist Amy Olenska.

The two bonded over their focus on family and the sharing of their respective cultures.

Amy, who is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage, got emotional opening up about her fears surrounding her family and making sure her brother is taken care of. Johnny let it slip pretty early that he loved his future fiancée.

The chemistry between the two only intensified when they met in person after Johnny proposed. Amy was honest about Johnny looking differently than she originally expected, but it was clear that both were pleased with their picks.

"I honestly wouldn't have approached somebody that looked like him in the real world because I always had my fixations on ethnic men. But honestly, it wouldn't have really mattered what he looked like because I feel like I truly fell in love for his heart and soul," Amy gushed.

But will these two go the distance? ET spoke with both Amy and Johnny separately, but they opted to keep their present-day relationship status a secret.

"You'll just have to tune in to find out," Amy teased ET.

"You'll have to wait and see," Johnny added.

Brittany & Ken

Netflix

One particularly sweet pairing are Brittany Mills, 25, and Ken Gorham, 26, a senior client partner and a middle school principal who bonded over their shared values and religious beliefs.

Knowing that they come from different races and backgrounds, the couple seemed undaunted as they moved forward and Ken popped the question to Brittany in the pods.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you are the one who I'm supposed to be with," Ken declared. "When you speak, you immediately draw me in. When you laugh, I feel safe and secure."

Brittany tearfully shared she doesn't think she's ever felt "so safe" in a relationship or "so loved."

When they finally came face-to-face, their chemistry only seemed to intensify. Ken thanked the Lord, declaring, "God is good!" and Brittany confirmed that she liked her man's long hair.

"I don't believe it would have mattered what he looked like, but, he is very handsome," Brittany confirmed in her confessional interview.

AD & Clay

Netflix

Love isn't always clear. As 33-year-old real estate broker Amber Desiree ("AD") tried to narrow down her choices, she found herself stuck deciding between the soft-yet-socially-awkward Matthew and 31-year-old enterprise sales and entrepreneur, Clay Gravesande.

But Matthew seemed to be feeding the same intimate lines to other women in the pods and Clay seemed a bit too focused on the physical for such a unique experiment. Clay flat-out asked AD what she looked like, and she refused to share the information. And when AD confronted Matthew about not being genuine, he left the experiment, declaring he was going after the other contestant he had pursued in the pods.

This left AD and Clay to sort out their relationship, which seemed to be muddied with arguments and red flags. But Clay began to let down his walls, breaking down in tears in the men's lounge and opening up about his emotions throughout the process.

"I feel like I am getting better, and I want to be better for you," Clay assured AD in the pods, and she agreed.

The pair's connection only intensified when they met in person. When ET met with Clay and AD separately, they refused to share their current relationship status. When asked, Clay jokingly replied, "TBD."

"I would say you would have to wait and see," AD teased with a smile.

But she did share what ultimately led her to choose Clay over Matthew, noting, "When he was able to let go of the player and that weird energy, I was like, 'OK, I can let him in a little bit more.'"

Remaining Potential Couples

Netflix

Episode four ended on a cliffhanger involving several singles. Jimmy Presnell, a 28-year-old software sales rep, fell for both Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old single mom and executive assistant, and Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant. Similarly, Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager also fell for Chelsea.

When Jessica makes it clear that Jimmy is her only pick and Trevor makes it clear that Chelsea is his only pick, it's just up to Jimmy and Chelsea to make a choice between their respective prospects.

In the fourth episode of the season, Jimmy confesses to Chelsea that he loves her, sparking a messy breakup with Jessica.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I'm more than heartbroken. But you know what? There is going to be something better for me, and it is not you," a tearful Jessica declares.

Jessica also informed her ex that he was going to "choke" when he eventually saw what he missed out on.

The episode ends with Chelsea having to make a decision between Jimmy and Trevor, admitting she is "completely 50/50 torn" between the two men.

Both men confirm that they are planning to propose to Chelsea before she walks into an unknown pod date, taking a deep breath.

And they aren't the only couple whose fate remains up in the air.

Netflix

There's also 32-year-old Jeramy Lutinski, who developed connections with both Laura Dadisman, 34, and Sarah Ann, 30. Jeramy and Laura's connection seems to be centered around them planning a future and a family together while Sarah Ann seems more focused on the physical. Jeramy told Laura that he was falling for her, though he never committed to landing solely on her.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.

