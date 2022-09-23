Y2K and '90s fashion nostalgia is everywhere right now, but one brand is paying homage to a more recent era: the 2010s. Lululemon brought its most popular print back from the archive with a nostalgic capsule collection. When activewear brand Lululemon launched their unicorn print in 2011, the colorful style sold out in seconds and was never seen again—until now.

For a limited time only, the elusive unicorn print is back in stock with 10 of Lululemon's bestselling styles. From the fan-favorite Align leggings to its classic racerback sports bra, Lululemon's limited-edition throwback print is sure to sell out in the blink of an eye.

Shop the Throwback Collection

Famous for their top-of-the-line activewear and loungewear, some of Lululemon's best-selling pieces include the Align high-rise pant and tank top, made of a buttery-soft yet contouring fabric designed for low-impact workouts such as yoga. The brand is also renowned for their slim-fitting jackets that hug your body with an ultra-flattering shape. Right now, you can snag these beloved styles in the eye-catching unicorn print while they're still in stock.

Along with the unicorn print, Lululemon released a few retro pieces as a part of the throwback collection—a jacket, legging, and loose-fitting yoga pants infused with vintage aesthetics. If you've been looking to give your workout wardrobe a refresh for fall, don't wait—these limited-edition pieces won't be around for long.

