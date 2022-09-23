Lululemon's Fan-Favorite Print Returns in A Limited-Edition Throwback Collection
Y2K and '90s fashion nostalgia is everywhere right now, but one brand is paying homage to a more recent era: the 2010s. Lululemon brought its most popular print back from the archive with a nostalgic capsule collection. When activewear brand Lululemon launched their unicorn print in 2011, the colorful style sold out in seconds and was never seen again—until now.
For a limited time only, the elusive unicorn print is back in stock with 10 of Lululemon's bestselling styles. From the fan-favorite Align leggings to its classic racerback sports bra, Lululemon's limited-edition throwback print is sure to sell out in the blink of an eye.
Famous for their top-of-the-line activewear and loungewear, some of Lululemon's best-selling pieces include the Align high-rise pant and tank top, made of a buttery-soft yet contouring fabric designed for low-impact workouts such as yoga. The brand is also renowned for their slim-fitting jackets that hug your body with an ultra-flattering shape. Right now, you can snag these beloved styles in the eye-catching unicorn print while they're still in stock.
Along with the unicorn print, Lululemon released a few retro pieces as a part of the throwback collection—a jacket, legging, and loose-fitting yoga pants infused with vintage aesthetics. If you've been looking to give your workout wardrobe a refresh for fall, don't wait—these limited-edition pieces won't be around for long.
The brand's cult-favorite Align leggings is available in the new print, with the style's signature buttery softness.
This light-support bra made for A-C cups features sweat-wicking Nulu fabric and racerback straps.
This jacket's slim fit, ultra-soft feel, and breathable back vent will make it your go-to while on the go.
Available in magenta, graphite, and this autumnal olive green, these cropped leggings are designed for running with breathable mesh and durable fabric.
With the same Align fabric you know and love, these six-inch bike shorts are great for low-impact workouts and lounging.
Designed specifically for yoga, the Align top provides light support with a built-in shelf bra and pockets for removable cups.
This retro-style jacket contours your body for a flattering shape.
If you prefer your leggings a little more cropped, go for these capri-length Aligns.
Update your loungewear collection for fall with these relaxed-fit yoga pants in a vintage silhouette.
Roll this waistband-length top up or down for more or less tummy coverage during your workout.
