Lululemon's Fan-Favorite Print Returns in A Limited-Edition Throwback Collection

By Lauren Gruber‍
Y2K and '90s fashion nostalgia is everywhere right now, but one brand is paying homage to a more recent era: the 2010s. Lululemon brought its most popular print back from the archive with a nostalgic capsule collection. When activewear brand Lululemon launched their unicorn print in 2011, the colorful style sold out in seconds and was never seen again—until now.

For a limited time only, the elusive unicorn print is back in stock with 10 of Lululemon's bestselling styles. From the fan-favorite Align leggings to its classic racerback sports bra, Lululemon's limited-edition throwback print is sure to sell out in the blink of an eye.

Famous for their top-of-the-line activewear and loungewear, some of Lululemon's best-selling pieces include the Align high-rise pant and tank top, made of a buttery-soft yet contouring fabric designed for low-impact workouts such as yoga. The brand is also renowned for their slim-fitting jackets that hug your body with an ultra-flattering shape. Right now, you can snag these beloved styles in the eye-catching unicorn print while they're still in stock.

Along with the unicorn print, Lululemon released a few retro pieces as a part of the throwback collection—a jacket, legging, and loose-fitting yoga pants infused with vintage aesthetics. If you've been looking to give your workout wardrobe a refresh for fall, don't wait—these limited-edition pieces won't be around for long.

Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
Lululemon
Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The brand's cult-favorite Align leggings is available in the new print, with the style's signature buttery softness.

$118
Throwback Print Flow Y Bra
Throwback Print Flow Y Bra
Lululemon
Throwback Print Flow Y Bra

This light-support bra made for A-C cups features sweat-wicking Nulu fabric and racerback straps.

$48
Throwback Print Define Jacket
Throwback Print Define Jacket
Lululemon
Throwback Print Define Jacket

This jacket's slim fit, ultra-soft feel, and breathable back vent will make it your go-to while on the go.

$128
Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop 21"
Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop 21"
Lululemon
Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop 21"

Available in magenta, graphite, and this autumnal olive green, these cropped leggings are designed for running with breathable mesh and durable fabric.

$88
Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon
Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

With the same Align fabric you know and love, these six-inch bike shorts are great for low-impact workouts and lounging.

$64
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ Tank Top
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ Tank Top
Lululemon
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ Tank Top

Designed specifically for yoga, the Align top provides light support with a built-in shelf bra and pockets for removable cups.

$78
Throwback Shape Jacket
Throwback Shape Jacket
Lululemon
Throwback Shape Jacket

This retro-style jacket contours your body for a flattering shape.

$128
Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 17"
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"
Lululemon
Throwback Print lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 17"

If you prefer your leggings a little more cropped, go for these capri-length Aligns.

$98
Throwback Still Pant
Throwback Still Pant
Lululemon
Throwback Still Pant

Update your loungewear collection for fall with these relaxed-fit yoga pants in a vintage silhouette.

$118
Throwback Print lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
Throwback Print lululemon Align™ Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
Lululemon
Throwback Print lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

Roll this waistband-length top up or down for more or less tummy coverage during your workout.

$68

