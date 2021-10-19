Diamonds deals are aplenty at Macy's right now! The department store has kicked off its Macy's Diamond Sale, offering up to 75% off on diamonds and fine jewelry. The sale includes limited-time specials and some of the lowest prices of the season.

The Diamond Sale has a ton of options for whatever your sparkly wants are. The fall sale event has low prices on beautiful engagement rings and a variety of jewelry styles -- from dainty diamond pieces for daily wear to statement-making, ornate designs for special occasions.

Plus, this is the perfect sale for holiday shopping! If you're looking to treat a loved one or yourself this holiday season, the Macy's Diamond Sale is bound to have the perfect diamond gift that'll be cherished forever. Top picks include classic diamond stud earrings, tennis bracelets and men's watches with a touch of diamond details. While you browse through the Macy's jewelry sale, check out ET's holiday gift picks like pajama sets, scented candles, Barefoot Dreams blankets, viral TikTok finds and so many more.

Shop our favorite deals from the Macy's Diamond Sale below.

