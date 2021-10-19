Shopping

Macy's Is Having a Diamond Sale -- Take Up to 75% Off Stunning Sparklers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
macys diamond sale
Macy's

Diamonds deals are aplenty at Macy's right now! The department store has kicked off its Macy's Diamond Sale, offering up to 75% off on diamonds and fine jewelry. The sale includes limited-time specials and some of the lowest prices of the season.

The Diamond Sale has a ton of options for whatever your sparkly wants are. The fall sale event has low prices on beautiful engagement rings and a variety of jewelry styles -- from dainty diamond pieces for daily wear to statement-making, ornate designs for special occasions. 

Plus, this is the perfect sale for holiday shopping! If you're looking to treat a loved one or yourself this holiday season, the Macy's Diamond Sale is bound to have the perfect diamond gift that'll be cherished forever. Top picks include classic diamond stud earrings, tennis bracelets and men's watches with a touch of diamond details. While you browse through the Macy's jewelry sale, check out ET's holiday gift picks like pajama sets, scented candles, Barefoot Dreams blankets, viral TikTok finds and so many more. 

Shop our favorite deals from the Macy's Diamond Sale below. 

TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Diamond stud earrings for under $190? Yes, please!
$600$189
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
A 1-carat diamond tennis bracelet for 68% off. 
$800$249
Macy's Diamond Band (1/4 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Macy's Diamond Band (1/4 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Band (1/4 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
A classic diamond band is perfect for daily wear. 
$1,000$349
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond In and Out Hoop Earrings (3 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
These small diamond-encrusted hoop earrings are timeless. 
$5,000$1,999
Wrapped in Love Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold or 14k Yellow Gold
Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold or 14k Yellow Gold
Macy's
Wrapped in Love Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold or 14k Yellow Gold
Macy's Diamond Sale has a ton of amazing deals on diamond engagement rings, like this stunning teardrop cluster ring. 
$4,800$1,680
Charles & Colvard Moissanite Radiant Bridal Set 3-3/8 ct. t.w. Diamond Equivalent in 14k White Gold
Charles and Colvard Moissanite Radiant Bridal Set
Macy's
Charles & Colvard Moissanite Radiant Bridal Set 3-3/8 ct. t.w. Diamond Equivalent in 14k White Gold
Romantic with a vintage-inspired look, this moissanite radiant bridal set is a great choice. 
$2,319$1,623
Macy's Diamond Square Halo Cluster Bridal Set (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's Diamond Square Halo Cluster Bridal Set (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Square Halo Cluster Bridal Set (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
This beautiful bridal set comes with a diamond square halo cluster engagement ring and a matching wedding band. 
$1,750$799
Macy's Diamond Oval Solitaire Engagement Ring (1-1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
Macy's Diamond Oval Solitaire Engagement Ring
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Oval Solitaire Engagement Ring (1-1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold
An oval diamond solitaire engagement ring is a celeb favorite (peep Kourtney Kardashian's and Hailey Bieber's ring finger!). With the promo code SPARKLE, you can score this originally $13k ring for 44% off. 
$13,000$7,280
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) and Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold or 14k White Gold
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) and Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold or 14k White Gold
Macy's
Brasilica by EFFY Emerald (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) and Diamond (1/2 ct. t.w.) Ring in 14k Yellow Gold or 14k White Gold
This EFFY emerald-and-diamond ring will instantly become an heirloom. 
$3,400$1,190
Macy's Multi-Gemstone (7-1/4 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/5 ct. t.w.) Drop Earrings in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Multi-Gemstone earrings
Macy's
Macy's Multi-Gemstone (7-1/4 ct. t.w.) & Diamond (1/5 ct. t.w.) Drop Earrings in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Use the promo code SPARKLE to get these colorful, $700 statement drop earrings for only $280. The pair features citrine, pink topaz and Swiss blue topaz gemstones, accented with diamonds. 
$700$280

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Designer Sale: Bags, Clothing, Jewelry and More

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Glitz Up Game Day With the NFL x BaubleBar Jewelry Collection

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30