Shopping

Kylie Jenner's Affordable 'Hello Fall' Candle and 18 of the Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best fall candles 1280
Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon

A long-lasting scented candle is the one thing that can get us seriously in the mood for the season the leads us into winter. Fall is basically an excuse to collect candles to light every day and night for that cozy, warm autumn vibe! (Plus, a candle makes for a great gift for any occasion when you're stuck on what to buy.) 

Kylie Jenner knows all about the value of a good fall candle. She recently shared her new fave, Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall candle, on her Instagram Stories. And, speaking of value, this warm candle comes in at an affordable $24 price point, which is perfect ahead of a season of holiday gift giving and Black Friday shopping.

Hello Fall Candle featured on Kylie Jenner Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en

ET Style has curated a list of the best candles that'll add an ambiance to any home. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (we're talking to you, pumpkin spice latte fiends) to smoky and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and Voluspa.

For more fall shopping inspiration, check out our top picks of dresses to wear for fall weddings, designer boots, going out tops, leggings, fall home decor and Halloween decorations

Browse through the best fall candles below. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Fall Candles:

Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall Candle
Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall Candle
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall Candle
Say hello to fall like Kylie Jenner with Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall scented candle, which has notes of apple cider, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
$24
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Made with soy wax, it radiates the fragrance of a cabin in the woods making it the perfect candle to transition from day to night. 
$35$32
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle at Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliotheque Candle
Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliothèque Candle at Nordstrom
Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli. 
$85
Homesick Canada Candle
Homesick Canada Candle
Homesick
Homesick Canada Candle
Canada might not be what comes to mind when you think of fall, but once you get a waft of the sweet scent of maple syrup from this Homesick candle, you'll get it. 
$34
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle at Bloomingdale's
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle with Lid
Bloomingdale's
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle at Bloomingdale's
Whether you like it or not, fall is synonymous with pumpkin spice latte. If you do like it, the Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte candle is a must-have. It's scented like pumpkin, vanilla and cinnamon. 
$32
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods has some of the more affordable candles. The Cedar and Suede soy candle option has the fall scent you've been looking for: sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, and notes of leather.
$9
P.F. Candle Co. No. 11 Amber & Moss Soy Candle at Urban Outfitters
P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar 12.5 oz Soy Candle
Urban Outfitters
P.F. Candle Co. No. 11 Amber & Moss Soy Candle at Urban Outfitters
The Amber & Moss candle by P.F. Candle Co. is a popular choice for its strong, warm scent of musk, amber, lavender, sage and orange. 
$28
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Etsy
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Nothing smells like fall than a fresh batch of cookies coming out of the oven -- this candle by Sweet Water Decor is exactly that yummy scent.
$20
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle at Macy's
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Macy's
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle at Macy's
This Jo Malone candle is the perfect balance of warm and fruity with notes of pomegranate, pink pepper and Casablanca lily, along with guaiacwood and patchouli.
$60
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
This candle from Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood brand doubles as home decor and a scented candle. It has a warm, sweet fragrance of almond cream, honey and vanilla bean. 
$38
Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle
Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle
Homesick
Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle
If you don't make it out to join in a hayride this fall, this candle can make your house smell like you did! 
$34
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle at Nordstrom
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
Nordstrom
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle at Nordstrom
This Nest candle is another one in the pumpkin spice family. Fragrance notes include wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.
$17 AND UP
Ranger Station Santalum
ranger station santalum
Ranger Station
Ranger Station Santalum
The Ranger Station jar candles are an editor favorite. The Santalum scent smells almost identical to the intoxicating Le Labo Santal 33 and as a bonus, the jars can be used as whiskey glasses when they're empty.
$36
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Autumn Wreath
yankee candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Autumn Wreath
The Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath scent is a go-to classic for when the weather gets colder. It has a 4.7-star rating and over 22,000 global ratings on Amazon. 
$28$17
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain
Follain Candle No. 1
Need to calm down? Try Follain's Candle No. 1, a soothing blend of lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and vanilla.
$38
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
"Sweater Weather" is the name of this candle and that's all you need to know. 
$32
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. 
$68
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
This luxury candle from Diptyque gives off the mountain air scent of a juniper berry.
$68
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle at Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle at Nordstrom
A limited-edition Boy Smells candle created in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, Slow Burn has a cozy, toasty feel with a hint of spice, courtesy of the incense, black pepper, raspberry and cedarwood. 
$39

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around

 