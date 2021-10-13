A long-lasting scented candle is the one thing that can get us seriously in the mood for the season the leads us into winter. Fall is basically an excuse to collect candles to light every day and night for that cozy, warm autumn vibe! (Plus, a candle makes for a great gift for any occasion when you're stuck on what to buy.)

Kylie Jenner knows all about the value of a good fall candle. She recently shared her new fave, Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall candle, on her Instagram Stories. And, speaking of value, this warm candle comes in at an affordable $24 price point, which is perfect ahead of a season of holiday gift giving and Black Friday shopping.

ET Style has curated a list of the best candles that'll add an ambiance to any home. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (we're talking to you, pumpkin spice latte fiends) to smoky and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and Voluspa.

Browse through the best fall candles below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Fall Candles:

Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle Brooklinen Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle Made with soy wax, it radiates the fragrance of a cabin in the woods making it the perfect candle to transition from day to night. $35 $32 Buy Now

Homesick Canada Candle Homesick Homesick Canada Candle Canada might not be what comes to mind when you think of fall, but once you get a waft of the sweet scent of maple syrup from this Homesick candle, you'll get it. $34 Buy Now

Ranger Station Santalum Ranger Station Ranger Station Santalum The Ranger Station jar candles are an editor favorite. The Santalum scent smells almost identical to the intoxicating Le Labo Santal 33 and as a bonus, the jars can be used as whiskey glasses when they're empty. $36 Buy Now

Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. $68 Buy Now

