Major Prime Day Competing Walmart Beauty Deals on Marc Jacobs, EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth & More
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!
From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart has dropped thousands of savings during Amazon's massive 2-day event. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.
If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's Sale below and check out more of the best competing Prime Day sales happening this week.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 offers potent sun protection and moisture, leaving your skin looking dewy fresh and more youthful. It contains hyaluronic acid to give skin the hydration it thirsts for all year round.
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate targets collagen to improve the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks.
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of aging by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
La Mer moisturizing face cream provides opulent, soothing and deep hydration. Plus, it softens lines and wrinkles.
A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
This light yet long-lasting fragrance is the perfect addition to your daytime routine.
This rechargeable razor is perfect for trimming your legs, face, underarms, bikini area and more.
