Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours!

From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart has dropped thousands of savings during Amazon's massive 2-day event. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.

See all Beauty Deals

If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's Sale below and check out more of the best competing Prime Day sales happening this week.

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Competing Prime Day Sales Happening Right Now

Alert: There Are So Many Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Is 45% Off for Prime Day

The Skincare Wand Megan Fox and Nicole Kidman Use Is On Sale Right Now

The 15 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Avène Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Favorite Anti-Aging Skin Care

REN Skincare Sale: Save 20% on Best-Selling Clean Skincare

Save 20% on Tula Skincare's Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen

Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

The Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices