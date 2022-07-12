Shopping

Major Prime Day Competing Walmart Beauty Deals on Marc Jacobs, EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth & More

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart 4th of July Sale
Marc Jacobs

Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals to give Amazon Prime Day 2022 a run for its money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours! 

From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart has dropped thousands of savings during Amazon's massive 2-day event. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.

See all Beauty Deals

If you want to score free shipping while you shop, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Currently, you can try out a 30-day membership for free. Shop the best beauty deals from Walmart's Sale below and check out more of the best competing Prime Day sales happening this week. 

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walmart
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 offers potent sun protection and moisture, leaving your skin looking dewy fresh and more youthful. It contains hyaluronic acid to give skin the hydration it thirsts for all year round.

$39$21
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate
Walmart
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate

StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate targets collagen to improve the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks.

$79$52
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Walmart
Marc Jacobs Daisy

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$106$75
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum
Walmart
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum

This lightweight, silky-smooth serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct the visible signs of aging by delivering a new and improved blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

$66$32
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$23
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream 2oz
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream 2oz
Walmart
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream 2oz

La Mer moisturizing face cream provides opulent, soothing and deep hydration. Plus, it softens lines and wrinkles.

$345$158
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75$42
Dior J'adore
Dior J'adore
Walmart
Dior J'adore

This light yet long-lasting fragrance is the perfect addition to your daytime routine. 

$115$100
Cshidworld Electric Razor
Cshidworld Electric Razor
Walmart
Cshidworld Electric Razor

This rechargeable razor is perfect for trimming your legs, face, underarms, bikini area and more.

$130$30

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Competing Prime Day Sales Happening Right Now

Alert: There Are So Many Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Is 45% Off for Prime Day

The Skincare Wand Megan Fox and Nicole Kidman Use Is On Sale Right Now

The 15 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Avène Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Favorite Anti-Aging Skin Care

REN Skincare Sale: Save 20% on Best-Selling Clean Skincare

Save 20% on Tula Skincare's Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen

Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

The Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices

 