Meghan Markle Isn't Planning Ellen DeGeneres Interview, Source Says

A royal source is shutting down speculation that Meghan Markle's first interview since her and Prince Harry's shocking exit as senior members of the royal family will be with Ellen DeGeneres.

On Friday, The Daily Mail reported that Meghan has told close friends that she's planning to give the highly coveted sit-down to Ellen and that it's been "in the works for quite some time now." Meghan and Ellen are friends after meeting years ago at a dog shelter before Meghan became a royal, and the comedian publicly defended Meghan and Harry in August after the couple was criticized for taking a private plane on vacation.

However, a royal source tells ET that reports that Meghan is planning to sit down for an interview with Ellen -- or any interviewer -- "are categorically untrue."

ET has reached out to reps for both Meghan and Ellen.

Meghan revealed how she met Ellen by chance in a May 2016 interview with Best Health. The former Suits star said she was at a dog rescue shelter when Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, walked in. Ellen ended up convincing her to adopt her first dog, Bogart.

"Ellen goes, ‘Is that your dog?’" Meghan recalled. "And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like, ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’ And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells, ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to."

In August, Ellen shared that she and Portia actually met with Meghan and Harry in the U.K. as she defended them amid negative reports.

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," she tweeted. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

In September, Ellen revealed more details on her show about spending time with Meghan and Harry over the summer and meeting their son, Archie.

"Seriously, they are so amazing," she gushed at the time. "They're the cutest couple and so down-to-earth. I see them getting attacked and it's not fair. They're just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. They're doing so much good for the world."

Meanwhile, Meghan is also good friends with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Oprah recently publicly defended Meghan, noting that she supported her and Harry "100 percent." On Wednesday, ET also spoke with Gayle -- who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York last February -- and she addressed Meghan's highly coveted first interview.

"Everybody wants that interview, of course," she acknowledged. "But I have not asked for it. They will decide what's best for them. They will decide."

