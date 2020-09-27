Meghan Markle's Mother Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off
Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's fall sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.
Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.
A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.
Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans.
The Rascal Ankle Fray are Mother's bright blue over dyed version of straight pants.
The Mother High Waisted Rascal Ankle Slit Flip is a high rise jean with a straight leg with a unique flip and fray at the bottom hem.
The High Waisted Looker Ankle jean is the best-selling Mother high-rise skinny in a dark blue jean wash.
The Tomcat jean by Mother features a high-rise ,straight fit with a button fly in bright white.
The Tripper Chew by Mother are high-waisted with a relaxed fit, destroyed detailing and a chewed up hem.
The Stunner Ankle Fray Mother jean is super stretchy, slim fit with a button fly.
Mother's Looker Ankle. is their best selling skinny jean in a light blue denim wash.
The Weekender Fray denim jeans are a classic flare jean cut along the hem with a dreamy vintage blue wash.
The Slouch Cutoff by Mother is a super on trend tie dye crop tee.
This Adriana dress from Banjanan boasts ruffles and drawstrings on shoulders, tiered skirt and side pockets. Get it now for 50&% off while supplies last at Mother Denim.
Act now to get the Mother Vagabond Mini Fray denim skirt at 50% off, while supplies last.
$5 from the purchase of every MOTHER x I AM A VOTER socks sold on motherdenim.com will go towards I am a voter until Dec. 31.
