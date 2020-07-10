Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's summer sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.

A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shop the Mother Denim sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans.

Score a discount on Meghan's the Looker Ankle Fray skinny jeans in Love Gun before it sells out.

Another style of skinny jeans you'll wear for seasons to come.

A denim mini skirt is perfect for summer days.

These overalls made with velvet-like fabric feel soft and comfortable.

The Pocket Hustler Overall Mother Denim Mother Denim The Pocket Hustler Overall Mother Denim REGULARLY $268 $134 at Mother Denim

An oversized denim jacket to wear whenever.

The Buttoned Up Drifter Jacket Mother Denim Mother Denim The Buttoned Up Drifter Jacket Mother Denim REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Mother Denim

This timeless wrap dress from XiRENA is a keeper.

Reece Chelsea Gauze Dress XiRENA Mother Denim Reece Chelsea Gauze Dress XiRENA REGULARLY $281 $196.70 at Mother Denim

